Mitchell golfers score well at SD Junior Tour stops in Hartford, Brookings

A number of Mitchell competitors have been in action recently at the South Dakota Golf Association's Junior Tour stops around the southeast corner of the state.

South Dakota Golf Association
Mitchell Republic file photo
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 4:21 PM

On June 28, the tour was at Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford, before moving north to Brookings Country Club on June 29.

At the age 14-15 division for boys at Central Valley, Mitchell's Everett Morrison grabbed a third-place finish, shooting a round of 81. He was two shots behind winner Matt De Beer, of North Sioux City, and one behind second-place finisher Jackson Keizer, of Orange City, Iowa.

On the girls side, Anna Eliason, of Mitchell, took third place in the 14-15 division with a score of 96. Vermillion's Georgia Johnson won with a score of 90, while Madison's Delilah Maxwell was second at 95.

In a nine-hole competition for age 10-11 boys, Jackson Gillen, of Mitchell, took sixth place with a score of 51. Brookings' Jack Baszler and Sioux Falls' Lincoln Trasamar each shot rounds of 40 to share the medalist honors in the age group.

On June 29 at Brookings Country Club, the area's top finishers included Mitchell's Maddie Childs, who shot a round of 84 in the age 14-15 girls category, good to tie for second place alongside Watertown's Brynn Roehrich. Yankton's Ella Homstad won the division with a score of 79.

Two Southeast region stops remain on the tour, with a July 5 date at Brandon Golf Course and July 12 at Two Rivers Golf Course in Dakota Dunes, before the Junior Tour championship takes place on July 31 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
