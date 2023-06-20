Mitchell golfers place well at Sanford Series event in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — A number of Mitchell golfers scored strong finishes at the latest South Dakota Golf Association Sanford Golf Series event on Sunday and Monday.

The first day of play on Sunday was at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, before moving over to Willow Run on Monday.

In the girls event, Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink finished with a two-day score of 155, shooting 73 on Monday and 82 on Tuesday, good for a third-place finish. Huron’s Bryn Huber won the event by two strokes with a two-day score of 148 (70-78), while Rapid City’s Tanna Phares finished second with a score of 150.

Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring finished in a tie for sixth place with a two-day score of 161, including a 71 in the first round. Maddie Childs, also from Mitchell, was tied for ninth in the event with a gross score of 164 and a best round of 77 on Monday.

In the boys competition, Harrisburg’s Eli Anema won the competition, shooting 70-72 for a two-day score of 142 and even-par. He defeated Jayden Antonen, of Sioux Falls, in a playoff, winning on the first hole. Mitchell’s Asher Dannenbring finished in seventh place in the boys competition, shooting 76 and 72 for the two days to finish 6-over-par with a gross score of 148.

The next Sanford Golf Series event is June 27 in Spearfish at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club for a one-day event.