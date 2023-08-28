6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Mitchell girls tennis wins four flights, claims first place at Rapid City Invitational

The Kernels won the tournament with 172 points, edging Rapid City Stevens’ 164 points.

080823 MHS tennis Megan Mastel2.JPG
Mitchell's Megan Mastel lines up a shot in a No. 1 doubles match against Aberdeen Roncalli during a home tennis triangular on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Hitchcock Park.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:17 AM

RAPID CITY — Mitchell won four flights in the Rapid City Invitational girls tennis tournament, claiming first place as a team on Friday and Saturday at the Parkview Tennis Courts.

The Kernels won the tournament with 172 points, edging Rapid City Stevens’ 164 points. Sioux Falls Christian was third with 87 points. The Raiders won five flights but the Kernels claimed four key flight wins in higher-scoring brackets, including No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles, plus the No. 1 doubles flight.

Delaney Degen went 3-0 in her matches at Flight 1 in Rapid CIty, including a 10-9 win over Rapid City Christian’s Riley Geyer in the championship round (including 7-3 in a tiebreak and Megan Mastel won three singles matches to claim the No. 2 flight title, including a 10-5 win over Stevens’ Sylvie Mortimer in the title round. Playing together in doubles, Mastel and Degen won the Flight 1 title with a 10-9 (7-2) win over Addison Meyers and Melia Thelen, of Brandon Valley.

Carsyn Weich, who was the top seed in the Flight 3 singles bracket, won 10-9 (7-2) over Bella Scott of Stevens for the championship.

The Kernels’ singles scores also included Katie Morgan had a second-place finish at Flight 4, Matteah Graves was second at Flight 6 and Elly Clement took sixth place in Flight 5. Weich and Clement finished second in the Flight 2 doubles, falling 10-3 in the championship to Sylvie Mortimer and Ella Potvin, of Stevens, while Morgan and Graves finished in third place in their Flight 3 bracket.

In exhibition scoring, Sophia Huber and Elliot Smith each took fifth place in the Flight 7 and Flight 8 singles bracket for Mitchell. The two paired up to finish third in Flight 4 doubles, as well.

MHS was also 9-0 winners over Rapid City Christian in a dual on Thursday. Carsyn Weich, Katie Morgan and Matteah Graves both won their matches in singles play by 10-1 scores at No. 3, 5 and 6 singles. Mitchell also swept the doubles matches, including a 10-4 win from Weich and Elly Clement and Degen/Mastel winning at No. 1 doubles and Morgan/Graves winning at No. 3 doubles, both by scores of 10-5.

Mitchell (6-1 in duals) hosts a pair of tennis competitions this weekend, starting with a Friday, Sept. 1 triangular with Pierre and Yankton at 10 a.m. at Hitchcock Park. On Saturday, Sept. 2, Aberdeen Central, Brandon Valley and Huron are expected to be in town for a 9 a.m. quadrangular.

