Mitchell girls tennis sweeps road dual, improves to 5-0

girls_tennis_general.jpg
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:23 PM

HARRISBURG, S.D. — Mitchell High School girls tennis earned its first road victory of the season on Thursday afternoon, sweeping Harrisburg.

Now 5-0 in duals, Mitchell has won 40 of the 45 individual matches it has played so far this season.

Delaney Degen earned a 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 1 singles match over Harrisburg's Mckenzie Vickery. Carsyn Weich was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Addison Bohy in No. 3 singles and Katie Morgan topped Maddie Von Wald in the No. 4 singles by a 6-1, 6-1 score. Megan Mastel, Elly Clement and Matteah Graves were all singles winners as well for the Kernels.

In doubles play, Deleney Degen and Megan Mastel were 6-4, 6-3 winners over Harrisburg's Mckenzie Vickery and Erika Starr at Flight 1, and No. 2 pair Carsyn Weich and Elly Clement won 6-1, 6-1 over Addison Bohy and Maddie Von Wald, while Katie Morgan and Matteah Graves won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles over the Tigers' Gabby Wabwire and Hannah Frye.

Mitchell (5-0) will compete in a triangular at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls, taking on O'Gorman and Rapid City Stevens.

By Mitchell Republic
