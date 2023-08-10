Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Prep

Mitchell girls tennis brings talented roster back to the court

The Kernels look to build upon a ninth-place finish in Class AA last season

080823 MHS tennis Delaney Degen.JPG
Mitchell's Delaney Degen connects with a shot at the net in a No. 1 doubles match against Aberdeen Roncalli during a home tennis triangular on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Hitchcock Park.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 3:56 PM

MITCHELL — Pat Moller believes the nature of high school tennis can cultivate a battle-tested mentality for the Mitchell High girls tennis squad before the season begins.

With the varsity team comprised of six singles flights and three pairs of doubles flights, with the top six girls often filling the three doubles teams. To earn a spot requires beating your teammates in one-on-one “challenge matchups” in the first week of practice that will determine the season's lineup.

“There’s just a lot of pressure,” Moller said. “These challenge matches are sometimes some of the most competitive, high pressure matches that they face until we get to tournament play. And so to be able to see how they react to that is really unique for us.”

Winning three straight Class A state tournaments from 2019 to 2021 before getting promoted to Class AA and finishing ninth in the state tournament last season, the Kernels hope the preseason prepared them to contend at the state-level this season.

“I think we have a very talented team this year,” first flight player Delaney Degen said. “I definitely think we’ll be a lot better than we were last season."

ADVERTISEMENT

080823 MHS tennis Elly Clement.JPG
Prep
Kernel girls tennis opens new season with two team sweeps
The Mitchell High School girls tennis had no issues on Tuesday afternoon in a season-opening contest with Aberdeen Roncalli at Hitchcock Park.
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

The Kernels graduated two varsity players last season, No. 1 flight player Amber Moller and Ireland Blindauer, but return five girls who competed in singles or doubles matches at last season’s state tournament in Degen — Megan Mestel, Elly Clement, Carsyn Weich and Mia Larson. Additional girls who lettered last season that are expected to compete in the varsity ranks include Sophia Huber, Katie Morgan and Matteah Graves.

Moller estimated there were eight girls with a realistic shot at a top six spots. In the current singles order, Degen, a senior, is the No.1 player, sophomore Mastel is No. 2, junior Weich is No. 3, freshman Morgan is No. 4, junior Clement is No. 5 and freshman Graves is No. 6. Early returns were positive, as Mitchell opened the season on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with an 8-1 win over Huron and 9-0 win against Aberdeen Roncalli.

“We had a pretty successful year last year, but this team has been building for a long time,” Moller said. “And these younger girls have just been waiting their turn.”

Moller, who admitted he’s coached teams in the past that lack a natural leader, likes the culture of the current squad, and called Degen the “the glue” of the team.

“She's friends with everybody,” Moller said. “You want a leader of a team that brings out the best in everyone and amplifies the positives in her teammates. And she does such a good job of that, she makes it fun. And I think everybody enjoys being around her.”

“I do feel like a leader,” Degen said. “I just try my best to be a good example for the younger girls and be a good team captain.”

With regular season matches against Class AA and Class A teams state-wide beginning for the Kernels, the team is determined to compete in every contest, and become ready for the state tournament on Oct. 5-6.

“I think we have a chance of winning every match that we play,” Moller said. “And obviously, our goal is to win and this team is used to winning a lot of matches.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The next match is at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Hitchcock Park against Brookings and Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
What To Read Next
9-3-22BoyScoccerMitchellvsDouglas-11.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Kernel boys soccer looks to build momentum in first year under new coach Seth Paulson
59m ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
7-28-23LegionBaseballDellRapidsvsPlatteGeddesClassBState-17.jpg
Members Only
Prep
In the swing of things: Pukwana's Dakota Munger excels at both golf and baseball
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
8-7-23MHSFootballPracticeDay1-16.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Kernel football kicks off fall practice placing emphasis on improvement, unity
1d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-76.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: A look at the best action from the state amateur baseball tournament
5h ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
hyde.6.jpg
News
Rural South Dakota county in decline seeks to stabilize
2d ago
 · 
By  Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch
080423.N.DR.MTCBECKVET1alt1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell Tech grad Denton Beck receives 2023 Student Veteran Leadership Award
6d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSLittleNest.jpg
News
Senator accused of illegally pocketing COVID funds cooperating with state
3d ago
 · 
By  John Hult / South Dakota Searchlight