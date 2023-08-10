Mitchell girls tennis brings talented roster back to the court

MITCHELL — Pat Moller believes the nature of high school tennis can cultivate a battle-tested mentality for the Mitchell High girls tennis squad before the season begins.

With the varsity team comprised of six singles flights and three pairs of doubles flights, with the top six girls often filling the three doubles teams. To earn a spot requires beating your teammates in one-on-one “challenge matchups” in the first week of practice that will determine the season's lineup.

“There’s just a lot of pressure,” Moller said. “These challenge matches are sometimes some of the most competitive, high pressure matches that they face until we get to tournament play. And so to be able to see how they react to that is really unique for us.”

Winning three straight Class A state tournaments from 2019 to 2021 before getting promoted to Class AA and finishing ninth in the state tournament last season, the Kernels hope the preseason prepared them to contend at the state-level this season.

“I think we have a very talented team this year,” first flight player Delaney Degen said. “I definitely think we’ll be a lot better than we were last season."

The Kernels graduated two varsity players last season, No. 1 flight player Amber Moller and Ireland Blindauer, but return five girls who competed in singles or doubles matches at last season’s state tournament in Degen — Megan Mestel, Elly Clement, Carsyn Weich and Mia Larson. Additional girls who lettered last season that are expected to compete in the varsity ranks include Sophia Huber, Katie Morgan and Matteah Graves.

Moller estimated there were eight girls with a realistic shot at a top six spots. In the current singles order, Degen, a senior, is the No.1 player, sophomore Mastel is No. 2, junior Weich is No. 3, freshman Morgan is No. 4, junior Clement is No. 5 and freshman Graves is No. 6. Early returns were positive, as Mitchell opened the season on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with an 8-1 win over Huron and 9-0 win against Aberdeen Roncalli.

“We had a pretty successful year last year, but this team has been building for a long time,” Moller said. “And these younger girls have just been waiting their turn.”

Moller, who admitted he’s coached teams in the past that lack a natural leader, likes the culture of the current squad, and called Degen the “the glue” of the team.

“She's friends with everybody,” Moller said. “You want a leader of a team that brings out the best in everyone and amplifies the positives in her teammates. And she does such a good job of that, she makes it fun. And I think everybody enjoys being around her.”

“I do feel like a leader,” Degen said. “I just try my best to be a good example for the younger girls and be a good team captain.”

With regular season matches against Class AA and Class A teams state-wide beginning for the Kernels, the team is determined to compete in every contest, and become ready for the state tournament on Oct. 5-6.

“I think we have a chance of winning every match that we play,” Moller said. “And obviously, our goal is to win and this team is used to winning a lot of matches.”

The next match is at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Hitchcock Park against Brookings and Sioux Falls Jefferson.