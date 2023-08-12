Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Mitchell girls soccer opens season with stunning win over No. 1-ranked Harrisburg

Kernels knock off defending state champions on the road

081222 Mitchell GSOC Mia Mullenmeister.JPG
Mitchell's Mia Mullenmeister brings the ball upfield during a girls high school soccer game against Harrisburg on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
August 11, 2023 at 11:32 PM

HARRISBURG S.D. — The Mitchell girls soccer team opened the fall season in stunning fashion on Friday night, knocking off the defending Class AA state champions Harrisburg 3-2.

Senior Mia Mullenmeister scored two goals, sophomore Kassedy Knippling added one goal and goalkeeper Tenley Peterson finished with 12 saves in the victory over the No. 1 team in the South Dakota preseason coaches poll.

“That’s a super talented Harrisburg team,” head coach Scott Mullenmeister said. “I’m super proud of these girls and what they were able to accomplish tonight. It’s absolutely huge for them, for the team and for the program. Mitchell has not ever done anything like this before.”

Mia Mullenmeister struck first for the Kernels, capitalizing on a breakaway to score the season-opening goal. In the second half, Mullenmeister scored again to give Mitchell a 2-0 lead. Harrisburg countered with a goal from Hailee Christensen with about 15 minutes to play to cut the margin.

Soon after, Knippling shot a free kick from “a little past half field,” according to coach Mullenmeister, and it bounced off the head of a Tigers player and into the net.

“It was a little bit of a lucky break for sure, but Cassidy just hit the snot out of it,” Mullenmeister said.

Harrisburg scored again in the waning moments, but the Kernels held on in the final minute to nab the victory.

Peterson made a number of good saves, including a blocked shot from “point-blank” range against Christensen, Mullenmesiter said. On the defensive end, Riley Jennings had a “phenomenal” performance, per Mullenmeister, containing the Harrisburg attack and playing nearly the whole game.

The result marks Mullenmeister's first win as the Kernels’ head coach.

“We beat them on their home turf,” he said. “So that’s as good as it gets.”

Mitchell returns to action at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at home against Sioux Falls Christian.

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
