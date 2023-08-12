Mitchell girls soccer opens season with stunning win over No. 1-ranked Harrisburg

HARRISBURG S.D. — The Mitchell girls soccer team opened the fall season in stunning fashion on Friday night, knocking off the defending Class AA state champions Harrisburg 3-2.

Senior Mia Mullenmeister scored two goals, sophomore Kassedy Knippling added one goal and goalkeeper Tenley Peterson finished with 12 saves in the victory over the No. 1 team in the South Dakota preseason coaches poll.

“That’s a super talented Harrisburg team,” head coach Scott Mullenmeister said. “I’m super proud of these girls and what they were able to accomplish tonight. It’s absolutely huge for them, for the team and for the program. Mitchell has not ever done anything like this before.”

Mia Mullenmeister struck first for the Kernels, capitalizing on a breakaway to score the season-opening goal. In the second half, Mullenmeister scored again to give Mitchell a 2-0 lead. Harrisburg countered with a goal from Hailee Christensen with about 15 minutes to play to cut the margin.

Soon after, Knippling shot a free kick from “a little past half field,” according to coach Mullenmeister, and it bounced off the head of a Tigers player and into the net.

“It was a little bit of a lucky break for sure, but Cassidy just hit the snot out of it,” Mullenmeister said.

Harrisburg scored again in the waning moments, but the Kernels held on in the final minute to nab the victory.

Peterson made a number of good saves, including a blocked shot from “point-blank” range against Christensen, Mullenmesiter said. On the defensive end, Riley Jennings had a “phenomenal” performance, per Mullenmeister, containing the Harrisburg attack and playing nearly the whole game.

The result marks Mullenmeister's first win as the Kernels’ head coach.

“We beat them on their home turf,” he said. “So that’s as good as it gets.”

Mitchell returns to action at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at home against Sioux Falls Christian.

