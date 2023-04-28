99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell girls golf wins in tiebreaker at Huron Invite

The Kernels beat Aberdeen Central in a tiebreaker, as both teams shot a 325, but Mitchell had the fifth-best individual score among the two teams.

042723.Quinn Dannenbring.JPG
Mitchell's Quinn Dannenbring chips a ball on to the green on Hole 13 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
Mike Carroll / Huron Plainsman
By Mitchell Republic
April 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM

HURON, S.D. — The Mitchell girls golf team grabbed another win Thursday at the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course.

The Kernels beat Aberdeen Central in a tiebreaker, as both teams shot a 325, meaning the fifth-best score on each team would be the deciding factor. Ava Eliason’s 88, which was the Kernels' fifth-best score, pushed Mitchell over the edge for the win.

Maddie Childs was the highest finisher for Mitchell with her best round of the year, shooting a 77 and finishing third. Quinn Dannenbring (79) finished fifth, Lara Widstrom (82) was sixth, Jayli Rients (87) was eighth and Eliason came in 10th, as the fourth Kernel in the top 10.

Childs’ team-leading score of 77 marked the third time this season a different Kernel had the best score.

Allison Meyerink shot a 76 but disqualified herself due to an improper procedure on Hole 10, which resulted in an incorrectly signed scorecard. Had Meyerink’s 76 counted, she would have placed third and the Kernels would have won by 11 strokes as opposed to winning in a tiebreaker.

Mitchell hosts a quadrangular with Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Yankton on Tuesday, May 2, at Lakeview Golf Course.

