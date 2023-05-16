99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell girls golf wins again at Watertown, with Allison Meyerink scoring medalist honors

Mitchell's Allison Meyerink continued her hot string of play on Tuesday to win the Watertown Invitational, while the rest of the Kernels were on their game as a team, as well.

By Mitchell Republic
May 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM

MHS shot 316 for the second consecutive day as a team, winning the team title by a stroke over Aberdeen Central at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. Watertown was third at 327 team strokes.

Meyerink shot a 2-under round of 70, while senior Lara Widstrom shot 39 on the back-nine to finish with an 81 and finish in sixth place. Teammates Maddie Childs shot 82 to tie for seventh place and Quinn Dannenbring shot 83 to tie for ninth.

Matching Monday's winning score at the Sioux Falls Washington Invitational, MHS has posted two of its top-three team scores this week, along with the school-record team mark of 310 in the season-opening meet on April 13 at Harrisburg.

Meyerink had the day's only round below par and her round was powered by a pair of eagles. She eagled the par-5 first hole and then made a two on the par-4 335-yard eighth hole as she was 3-under on the front nine of the course. She played the back nine at 1-over and finished with the round of 70. She has earned medalist honors in three of the last four stroke-play competitions the Kernels have played in.

Aberdeen Central's Olivia Braun and Watertown's Riley Zebroski each shot rounds of 4-over-74 on the day to tie for second place.

Mitchell's Jayli Rients shot a round of 89 and Ava Eliason shot 93 for the day, each landing in the top-30 in the 41-player field.

The Kernels are back in action on Thursday at the Brookings Invitational and then head back to Cattail Crossing and Watertown on May 23 for the Eastern South Dakota Conference championship meet.

By Mitchell Republic
