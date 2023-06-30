Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell girls basketball winning, improving during offseason

Having already played in three camps this summer, the Kernels have played nine games so far, winning all nine.

3-9-23StateSFJvsKernels-64.jpg
Mitchell head coach Dave Brooks draws up a play during a timeout during a Class AA girls state quarterfinal basketball game between the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers and the Mitchell Kernels on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
Today at 5:18 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell girls basketball team has kept busy this summer.

Having already participated in three varsity camps this summer, the Kernels have played nine games so far, winning all nine.

Mitchell went out to Black Hills State University for a two-day, weekend camp and played six games before coming back to Mitchell and playing three more games in the Dakota Wesleyan camp that Monday.

“We got better as the two-day camp went on,” head coach Dave Brooks said. “(We were) pushing the ball and picking up on defense and we shot a lot better the second day.”

And even though they had just played six games over two days, playing in the DWU camp right away was a decision from the team, Brooks said.

“Credit to the kids, they wanted to play in the Dakota Wesleyan (camp),” Brooks said. “They picked their own poison there to play back-to-back-to-back, three games each day. But that’s what they wanted to do, so mission accomplished.”

3-17-23MitchellvsSFLincoln-38.jpg
Prep
Kernel boys basketball excels in return trip to Kansas team camp
For the second-straight year, Mitchell went 5-1 over three days at the Bill Self team camp at the University of Kansas, a highlight in a frenetic summer schedule.
June 23, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks

Another benefit to the summer camps is the building of team chemistry. During the trip to the Black Hills, Brooks said a good majority of the team made the trip out west, all staying together in a cabin on the overnight excursion.

With three varsity camps already in the books, Brooks said there still might be one more toward the end of July the Kernels add to the calendar. He added that Mitchell also took part in a junior varsity camp this summer as well and that the team hosts optional open gyms three days a week from the end of May until Aug. 1 for an hour a day that feature drills and scrimmages.

“We try to provide an opportunity for them to gain a little bit in the summer,” Brooks said. “If they come and put some time in, I just think you’re going to get a little bit better.”

The team will return a bulk of the roster from last season's squad that made the Class AA state tournament as the No. 12 seed after upsetting Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16 and finishing the season at 10-14.

Class AA all-state first-team selection Sawyer Stoebner headlines the returnees as she heads into her senior season, while fellow regular starters from a year ago Addie Siemsen, Carsyn Weich and Lauren Van Overschelde all figure to be back as well.

More Kernel girls coverage from this past season
020723.KERNELGBB.Addie Siemsen-2.JPG
Prep
Addie Siemsen emerging as scoring threat for Mitchell girls basketball during freshman season
“There’s just more confidence. (She’s) a little bigger, a little stronger,” coach Dave Brooks said of Siemsen. “She’s not done yet. … She’ll work at it. ... That’s just the person that she is.”
March 02, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
031023.KERNELGBB.Sawyer Stoebner-1.JPG
Prep
Sawyer Stoebner does it all in Mitchell's state tournament win over Watertown
The junior forward tallied 24 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four steals.
March 10, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
030423.Giblin-1.JPG
Prep
Despite 'heartbreaking' injuries, Mitchell's Taylor Giblin, Jackson Childs making most of senior seasons
Both seniors suffered season-ending ACL injuries early in the season but made the most of an otherwise "heartbreaking" situation.
March 03, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

Brooks said at the beginning of the summer, he relayed the message to his team to have three goals in mind: Get stronger, get faster and become better shooters — and he said he knows his team is working during the summer to prepare for this winter.

And while there is still a roughly three-month gap between when the summer workout period ends and when the basketball season starts, the work the Kernels are putting in now can only help come tipoff.

“I know they’re putting that time in,” Brooks said. “Hopefully it'll pay off.”

Zech Lambert is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He graduated from Penn State University in May 2022 and began at the Mitchell Republic in July 2022. He can be reached at zlambert@mitchellrepublic.com or on Twitter @Zech_Lambert.
