Mitchell football aims for postseason return in first season under coach Pat Larson

MITCHELL — There’s plenty of ‘new’ in the Mitchell High School football camp this fall.

A new head coach, many new starters and, perhaps most importantly, a newfound energy as the program looks to move forward from a rocky 2022 season.

First-year head coach Pat Larson, who’s been on the Kernels’ sideline for nearly two decades as an assistant prior to this season, can’t quite put his finger on what that feeling is that’s driving MHS, but he can feel it.

“I don't know that we're doing anything magically different than what we've done in the past, but it's a different energy,” Larson said. “... I think these kids are ready to go and ready to show what they're all about.”

Joining Larson on the 2023 coaching staff are veteran assistants in offensive coordinator Eric Witte (ninth season on staff), defensive coordinator Zack Clement (fifth), Trevor Krugman (third), Rickey Nelsen (11th), along with freshmen head coach Sterling Dockweiler and first-year freshman assistant Travis Salmonson.

Mitchell's Parker Denne (41) carries the football during an Eastern South Dakota Conference rivalry game against Huron on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Joe Quintal Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

In 2022, MHS went 2-7 and missed out on the postseason for the first time in a decade. Larson firmly believes last year’s team was significantly better than its record indicated, and four losses by 14 points or fewer serve to support that belief.

Among the many messages Larson has worked to impart on the 2023 Kernels is that past results do not dictate future successes.

From last season’s roster, Mitchell graduated 16 seniors, including a two-time all-state defensive back, an all-conference defensive lineman, a multi-year starting quarterback, the top receiver, several top ballcarriers and four of five starters along the offensive line. The Kernels did not receive a vote in the preseason South Dakota Prep Media poll.

“I think there are a lot of people that think, ‘Oh, they were 2-7 last year, didn't make the playoffs, graduated all this talent. How are they going to do it this year?’” Larson said. “I think we’re going to surprise some of those people. These kids’ pride is going to show out, and they want to prove that they're not that team from last year.

Returning from the 2022 varsity roster, running backs Mick Dailey and Parker Denne combined for nearly 600 total yards and four touchdowns last season, while Larson is high on many seniors poised to take on larger roles, including Connor Degen (the lone returning offensive line starter), Dustin Kurtenbach, Nate McCormick, Tyson Sabers, Connor Singrey and Brady Wilson.

Mitchell's Connor Singrey (3) runs in pass coverage during a Class 11A high school football game against Sturgis as part of the Kernel Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Joe Quintal Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Larson has also been impressed by two quarterbacks — senior Lukas Chenoweth and junior Tristen (TJ) Jellis — and expects for them to both take snaps when the Kernels start the season.

“There's something inside of me that says we can win four or five games and host a playoff game,” Larson said. “No one in the state is going to believe it except for us. … But sometimes being a little under the radar isn’t a bad thing.”

Among the strengths of the 2023 roster, Larson points to strong leadership and camaraderie within the team. On the field, he expects those qualities to manifest themselves by creating emotional stability. Good or bad, Larson feels his squad is equipped to remain levelheaded and not fall into a roller coaster of emotions.

But Larson also isn’t shy about expectations. He feels Mitchell needs to be challenging for a top-four seed and first-round hosting privileges within Class 11AA year-in and year-out. It’s ambitious, but that’s by design, and Larson isn’t holding back on those goals for the 2023 Kernels.

“That has to be our goal at a minimum every single year, and I think this team is wholly capable of that,” Larson said. “I want to shock some people. Recently, we haven't been where we were (in the mid-2010s) where we need to be. We want to get back there, and I think this is a group to start us in the right direction.”

Mitchell opens the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at Eastern South Dakota Conference rival Yankton, with its first home date on Sept. 8 against six-time defending state champion Pierre. The Kernels host Aberdeen Central on Sept. 16 for the Kernel Bowl and welcome Spearfish for homecoming on Sept. 29. Other key dates include another ESD rivalry game at Huron on Oct. 13 and the regular season finale at home against Brookings on Thursday, Oct. 19.