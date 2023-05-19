Mitchell finishes Class AA state boys tennis meet in ninth place

SIOUX FALLS — Mitchell High School's run at the Class AA state boys tennis meet on Friday afternoon finished in ninth place, with a pair of top finishes led by the Kernels' Matthew Mauszycki.

Sioux Falls Lincoln, which won eight of the nine flight championships, claimed its ninth state championship in a row in boys tennis. The Patriots scored 588.5 points, nearly 180 points ahead of second-place O’Gorman (409.5), while Harrisburg won a close contest for third place (321.5) over Sioux Falls Washington (320.5).

Mauszycki, a freshman, finished in fourth place in his Flight 5 singles bracket. In Friday’s semifinal round, he dropped a 6-0, 6-0 semifinal match to eventual bracket champion and top-seed Christopher Tao, of Sioux Falls Lincoln, and then had a 10-3 defeat to Harrisburg’s Cooper Rott for third place.

In doubles play, Mauszycki teamed up with junior Zach Fuhrer. The two finished in fourth place in the bracket, capped by a 10-3 loss to O’Gorman’s Liam Sarmiento and Samuel Hayden.

Fuhrer finished in sixth place at Flight 6, while Jager Juracek (Flight 2) and Drake Jerke (Flight 4) finished in seventh place in singles play. Luke Jerke (Flight 1) and Levi Loken (Flight 3) finished in 10th place in their brackets.

On the doubles courts, the Flight 2 pairing of Drake Jerke and Levi Loken finished in sixth place, with Jerke finishing his Kernel career as the only senior in the MHS starting lineup at the state meet. Luke Jerke and Jager Juracek finished 10th as a pairing in the Flight 1 doubles bracket.

Mitchell's Zach Fuhrer reaches up to connect with a shot in a No. 3 doubles match at the Class AA state high school boys tennis tournament on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Class AA state boys tennis

Thursday-Friday — Tomar Park, in Sioux Falls

Team scores: 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln 588.5, 2. O’Gorman 409.5, 3. Harrisburg 321.5, 4. Sioux Falls Washington 320.5, 5. Yankton 231, 6. Brandon Valley 206.5, 7. Rapid City Stevens 189, 8. Watertown 174, 9. Mitchell 161.5, 10. Aberdeen Central 103, 11. Sioux Falls Jefferson 48.5, 12. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 21, 13. Brookings 18.5, 14. Rapid City Central 3.

Mitchell state tennis results

Singles

Flight 1: No. 10 Luke Jerke, finished in 10th place — First round: Alexander Rallis (HAR) def. Jerke, 6-0, 6-4; Consolation semifinals: Jerke def. Charlie Grismer (SFJ), 10-1. Ninth-place match: Curtis Sneden (WAT) def. Jerke, 10-2.

Flight 2: No. 8 Jager Juracek, finished tied for seventh place — First round: Juracek def. Tristan Eizinger (RCS), 4-6, 6-3 (10-7); Quarterfinals: Drew Gohl (SFL) def. Juracek, 6-1, 6-0; Fifth-place semifinal: Cooper Johnson (O’G) def. Juracek, 10-1.

Flight 3: No. 9 Levi Loken, finished in 10th place — First round: Christopher Rockne (YAN) def. Loken, 6-1, 6-0; Consolation semifinals: Loken def. Boen McKee (SFR), 10-3. Ninth-place match: Dawson McCaulley (SFJ) def. Loken, 10-3

Flight 4: No. 7 Drake Jerke, finished tied for seventh place — First round: Jerke def. Jack Riggs (ABC), 6-4, 4-6 (12-10); Quarterfinals: Liam Sarmiento (O’G) def. Jerke, 6-0, 6-0. Fifth-place semifinals: Owen Boyd def. Jerke, 10-7.

Flight 5: No. 5 Matthew Mauszycki, finished in fourth place — First round: Mauszycki def. Xavier St. Pierre (BRO), 6-0, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Mauszycki def. Lucas Fogarty (BV), 6-3, 6-4; Semifinals: Christopher Tao (SFL) def. Mauszycki, 6-0, 6-0. Third-place: Cooper Rott (HAR) def. Mauszycki, 10-3.

Flight 6: No. 4 Zach Fuhrer, finished in sixth place — First round: Fuhrer def. Peyton Taylor (RCC), 6-1, 6-0; Quarterfinals: Gavin Stone (BV) def. Fuhrer, 6-2, 7-5; Fifth-place semifinals: Fuhrer def. Hunter Miller (ABC), 10-1; Fifth-place match: Aidan Rockvam (HAR) def. Fuhrer, 10-8.

Doubles

Flight 1: No. 10 Luke Jerke/Jager Juracek, finished in 10th place — First round: E. Woidyla/C. Murray (BV) def. L. Jerke/Juracek, 10-5; Next: Consolation semifinals: L. Jerke/Juracek def. C. Grismer/B. Walter (SFJ), 10-6; Ninth-place match: M. Hofer/A Prehn (ABC) def. L. Jerke/Juracek, 10-6.

Flight 2: No. 5 Drake Jerke/Levi Loken, finished in sixth place — First round: D. Jerke/Loken def. N. McGrath/T. Ducheneaux (RCC), 10-1; Quarterfinals: B. Rausch/L. Hammargren (HAR) def. D. Jerke/Loken, 10-3. Fifth-place semifinals: D. Jerke/Loken def. C. Rockne/J. Pederson (YAN), 10-3. Fifth-place match: E. Meester/J. Remmers (WAT) def. D. Jerke/Loken, 10-3.

Flight 3: No. 5 Matthew Mauszycki/Zach Fuhrer, finished in fourth place — First round: Mauszycki/Fuhrer def. St. Pierre/St. Pierre (BRK), 10-3; Quarterfinals: Mauszycki/Fuhrer def. M. Krajewski/E. Marsh (YAN), 10-5; Semifinals: C. Tao/J. Husser (SFL) def. Mauszycki/Fuhrer, 6-4, 6-0. Third place: L. Sarmiento/S. Hayden def. Mauszycki/Fuhrer, 10-3.

Flight championship matches

Singles

Flight 1 — No. 1 Rocky McKenzie (SFL) def. No. 2 Harold Mayer (SFW), 6-3, 6-1.

Flight 2 — No. 1 Drew Gohl (SFL) def. No. 2 Chase Rima (SFW), 4-6, 6-5 (10-7)

Flight 3 — No. 1 River McKenzie (SFL) def. No. 2 Will Koziara (O’G), 6-4, 6-2

Flight 4 — No. 2 Liam Sarmiento (O’G) def. No. 1 Arthur Tao (SFL), 6-1, 6-0

Flight 5 — No. 1 Christopher Tao (SFL) def. No. 2 Johnny McDowell (O’G), 6-0, 6-3

Flight 6 — No. 1 Jacob Husser (SFL) def. No. 2 Samuel Hayden (O’G), 5-7, 6-0 (12-10)

Doubles

Flight 1 — No. 1 Rocky McKenzie/Drew Gohl (SFL) def. No. 3 Jacob Morgans/Chase Rima (SFW), by injury retirement.

Flight 2 — No. 1 River McKenzie/Arthur Tao (SFL) def. No. 2 Will Koziara/Johnny Mcdowell (O’G), 6-1, 6-3

Flight 3 — No. 1 Christopher Tao/Jacob Husser def. No. 3 Koleton Anderson/Cooper Rott (HAR), 6-2, 6-4