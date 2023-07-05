Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell, Ethan, Winner/Colome to be represented at national high school trapshooting meet

Three area schools will be represented at the USA High School Clay Target League national championships, which are taking place July 7-9 near Lansing, Michigan.

062722.S.DR.SKEETSHOOTING.JPG
Mitchell's Trell Kaupp aims at a target during the South Dakota High School Clay Target League State Championships at the Aberdeen Gun Club on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Aberdeen.
Courtesy photo from Paul Kaupp
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 12:48 PM

Mitchell's Trell Kaupp will shoot in the individual competition, as will Gabriel Gerlach, of Ethan. Kaupp will compete in Flight 5 and Gerlach will compete in Flight 7.

Winner/Colome will compete as a team, coached by Tim Pravacek. Team members include Jack Anderson, Breven Bolander, Noah Manke, Hunter Osborn, Jude Sargent, Oren Sargent and Hunter Shippy. All seven will also participate in the individual competition on Saturday, July 8, as well.

Jude Sargent led the team in shooting at the state meet in June, hitting 97 of 100 targets, where he finished tied for fourth place in the individual trap score.

Kaupp hit 98 of 100 targets to help Mitchell win the state team title in its division, and he was second in his division among males in the individual competition.

The competition begins with the team qualifying round at 8 a.m. Central time Friday, July 7, while the individual qualifying round will be held on Saturday, July 8. In the opening round, the top-400 individuals and the top-80 teams will move on to the final round, which will take place on Sunday, July 9.

