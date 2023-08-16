Mitchell Christian unable to field volleyball, girls basketball rosters in 2023-24, citing low enrollment

MITCHELL — Mitchell Christian School will not have a varsity team in volleyball or girls basketball this academic year, according to superintendent and activities director Sarah Lieber.

According to Lieber, low female enrollment in the high school age group is the cause.

“Unfortunately, our numbers are lower for girls on the high school side this year, so that will prevent us from having a varsity team in either sport,” Lieber said in an email to the Mitchell Republic.

It is the second-straight year that MCS will not have a varsity volleyball team, while it's the first season without a varsity girls basketball roster. Lieber said that MCS plans to have a junior-varsity option for both programs.

According to data from the South Dakota Department of Education, MCS had a female enrollment of 34 students in grades 9-12 during the fall of 2013. That figure dwindled to 20 students by 2018 and was recorded at 14 students for fall 2022. Mitchell Christian's school year for 2023-24 started on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with official enrollment figures to be announced later in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the 2022 junior-varsity season, Mitchell Christian had 10 players on the volleyball roster, all of them in grades 8-10.

During the 2022-23 girls basketball season, MCS had 11 players on its varsity roster with one senior and eight underclassmen, including two eighth-graders.

As of September 2021, Mitchell Christian was the fifth-smallest participating school in the South Dakota High School Activities Association's 180-school membership. MCS is the second-smallest among SDHSAA schools that regularly field varsity athletic programs on their own (without a cooperative), with only Sunshine Bible Academy in rural Miller holding a smaller ADM (nine total students).

Without volleyball, cross country will be Mitchell Christian's only fall high school sport that it sponsors on its own. MCS students that want to play football co-op with Mitchell High School and compete with the Kernels.

