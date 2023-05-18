Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. — Mitchell Christian claimed first place in one boys relay and took second in two more to highlight the Golden Eagles' performances at the Region 3B track and field meet on Wednesday.

In the 4x800-meter relay, MCS staked itself to an early lead and never relinquished that edge, as the quartet of Nahum Anderberg, Luke Mentele, Joseph Tegethoff and Silas Holdeman raced to victory in 9 minutes, 6.36 seconds, defeating second-place Chester Area (9:10.44) by more than four seconds.

With Holdeman running the 800-meter leg, the MCS sprint medley relay that also included Carson Johnson, Carter Lee and Nathan Barnes posted a time of 3:54.97, finishing in second place behind Bridgewater-Emery's Calvary Bickett, Peyton Roskens, Macklen Weber and Holden Wollmann (3:52.69).

Johnson and Lee were also a part of the Golden Eagles' 4x100 relay alongside Jason Baas and Josh Brandt, taking second place in 45.99 seconds, edged by Colman-Egan (45.60).

Individually, Johnson took third in the long jump at 17 feet, 10.75 inches, while Lee finished fifth in both the 100 meters (12.05) and 200 meters (24.45). Barnes was fifth in the 400 meters (1:00.32). All three boys sprint races were won by Chester Area's Jovi Wolf. Mentele was third in the 1,600 meters (5:12.13), which was won by Howard's Caden Schwader (4:53.03). Schwader also won the 3,200 meters (10:58.72) as teammate Conner Giedd (11:27.15) also took a top-three finish in the event.

Elsewhere for Howard, Kade Shumaker came in second at 100 meters (11.72) and third at 200 meters (23.71). Shumaker was also a member of the Tigers' relays that took second in the 4x200 (1:36.36) and third in the 4x100 (46.49).

Canistota put forth a solid showing in the field events, led by Deshon Thompson and Trace Ortman. Thompson won the shot put at 46 feet, 8 inches, with Ortman right behind in second at 45-2.5. In the discus, Thompson was second (135-6) and Ortman was third (131-10). William Ortman placed second in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet.

Canistota's Trace Ortman competes in the boys shot put during the Region 3B track and field meet on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Bridgewater. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

On the track, Tage Ortman was third at both 100 meters (11.80) and 400 meters (56.11), while teammate Noah Kleinsasser was second in the 400 (53.71).

Bridgewater-Emery's Macklen Weber won the long jump (19-2.25), while Korbyn Kayser finished second in the 800 meters (2:24.59).

On the girls side, Howard's Rylee Rudebusch won the discus with a throw of 118 feet, 11 inches, and took second in the shot put at 33 feet, 2 inches.

Melanie Calmus posted three runner-up finishes for the Tigers, doing so in the 100 meters (13.56), 200 meters (27.85) and long jump (14-9.25). Teammate Grace Lewis was third at 100 meters (13.62), as Colman-Egan's Daniela Lee won the 100 and 200 meters. Trinity Palmquist placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (51.02) for Howard.

Canistota was led by Natalee Hofer, who won the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches. On the track, the relay quartet of Emma Sandman, Ellia Hjermstad, Natalie Becker and Allison Leber took second in the sprint medley (4:40.77) and third in the 4x100 meters (53.85).