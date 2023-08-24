Mitchell cheer, dance teams preparing for another demanding season

MITCHELL — Perfecting a routine is a season-long quest.

For the Mitchell High cheer and dance teams — two separate programs each undergoing their own rigorous training routines — not only does it require hours of practice, but the right formula of athletes and circumstances, also.

And the margin of error is thin.

“One of the things that makes cheer so uniquely different from literally any other sport is we get two-and-a-half minutes at a competition,” cheer head coach Alisha Lockhart said. “If a kid gets struck in the nose and it starts bleeding, I don't have a sub to send in and there's no bench to pull from. Each of my athletes is assigned a job on the floor, and they have to do that job, literally in sickness and in health.”

The Kernels' cheer team is planning one comprehensive routine for the season, which it will work on throughout four days of practice per week and several meets in the lead up to the Class AA state championships on Oct. 20-21 at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. The dance team will work on two routines, a hip hop dance and a pom dance, and will perform in multiple competitions in lead up to state on the same date.

For cheer, the scoring is straightforward: highest-scored routine wins. For dance, teams compete in two of three optional categories, with awards for each specific routine, and those scores are averaged together for an overall winner.

“There is either jazz, pom or hip hop,” dance head coach Cassey Ver Hey said. “We will compete against all the hip hop dancers, and will compete against all of the pom teams. And then overall, all of those are put together.”

Cheer finished 10th in the Class AA state meet and fifth at the Eastern South Dakota Conference championships in 2022. The dance squad was ninth in last season's Class AA state championships and took seventh at the ESD meet.

With a strong group of returners, Mitchell’s cheer team will look to build upon its success. The competitive cheer team has 12 members this season, including senior Gwen McAbee, and juniors Aubrey Gelderman, Jannessa Stevenson and Joslin Sommerville. Each upperclassman, along with sophomore Peightyn Sullivan and eighth-grader Ella Johnston are returning letterwinners. And many of them have been in the program since middle school — or are still in middle school — and have been performing for several years.

The main focus in the summer has been conditioning, and as the team gets deeper into the season, the girls will increase their focus on technique.

“Cheer’s definitely a different beast," Lockhart said. "And it is something that’s not the popular sport. Not all your friends are doing it. And so for these kids to have stuck this out for four, five or six years, they’re very dedicated.”

The dance team, which graduated six seniors last year, has nine girls on the team this year, which is down from last season. The roster consists of four seniors and one junior, sophomore, freshman, eighth-grader and seventh-grader apiece.

One leader, according to Ver Hey, is senior Keenah Escobin.

“Keenah is probably my strongest dancer,” Ver Hey said. “She is phenomenal with technique. She's worked really hard on perfecting her technique. She has been dancing since either seventh or eighth grade with me. I've had her for a while now so she’s a dancer I can count on.”

Seniors Allison Rasmussen, Harley Goldammer and Grace Roden are also key dancers and leaders, tasked with being mentors and examples to the younger team members.

“It’s a big gap between my seniors and then my middle schoolers,” Ver Hey said. “So they really take them under their wing and say, ‘This is how coach likes it’ and ‘This is what we need to get done,' and they make sure they're doing OK, and that they love the sport."

The cheer and dance teams open their season on Aug. 26 in Aberdeen. Mitchell’s annual home meet is the final regular-season competition of the year on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Corn Palace, while the ESD meet will be Oct. 12 in Aberdeen.