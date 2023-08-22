Mitchell-Brookings soccer matches moved to Saturday due to heat

MITCHELL — Mitchell High School's home soccer matches with Brookings have been postponed due to the heat moving through South Dakota on Tuesday.

The matches will now be played on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Joe Quintal Field.

The boys match will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the girls contest at noon.

Prior to the cancellation, the matches were previously scheduled to take place later on Tuesday night to avoid the heat of the day and be played simultaneously at Joe Quintal Field and the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.