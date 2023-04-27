Mitchell boys tennis picks up dual win over Huron

MITCHELL — The Mitchell high school boys tennis team picked up another win Wednesday.

The Kernels topped Huron 8-1 at Hitchcock Park in a dual that was rescheduled from a quadrangular that was originally slated for Friday, April 21.

Mitchell won five of the six singles matches. Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer each won in two sets, with Mauszycki winning in a first-set tiebreak and 6-2 in the second set, and Fuhrer winning 6-1 and 6-0. Luke Jerke, Levi Loken and Drake Jerke all won in three sets for the Kernels.

In doubles action, Mitchell went 3-0, with Luke Jerke and Jager Juracek winning in three sets, taking the first set 7-5 and the third set 10-7. Loken and Drake Jerke won in two sets, taking each set 6-1, while Mauszycki and Fuhrer won in three sets, winning the first set 6-3 and the third set 10-6.

Mitchell is back in action Thursday, April 27, in Rapid City at the Rapid City Invitational, which takes place over the course of April 27 and 28.