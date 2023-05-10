99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Mitchell boys tennis claims fifth at ESD tournament

Mitchell boys tennis’ fifth-place finish at the Eastern South Dakota tournament was highlighted by Zach Fuhrer, who won the singles Flight 6.

050923.MHS Tennis.Zach Fuhrer (2).JPG
Mitchell's Zach Fuhrer sends the ball over the net during the ESD boys tennis meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hitchcock Park.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell boys tennis’ fifth-place finish at the Eastern South Dakota tournament was highlighted by Zach Fuhrer, who won the singles Flight 6.

Harrisburg won the team event with 360 points, beating second-place Yankton by nearly 140 points, as the Bucks tallied 221.5. Brandon Valley (213.5), Watertown (160.5) and Mitchell (152) rounded out the top five at Hitchcock Park. The tournament was delayed to Tuesday afternoon due to rain in Mitchell, with the singles play completed on Tuesday night and doubles competition finished on Wednesday morning.

Fuhrer started with a win 10-2 over Pierre’s Weston Weston Northrup in the first round before taking down Yankton’s Luke Moeller 10-7 to advance to the finals. In the finals, Fuhrer beat Brandon Valley’s Gavin Stone 10-7 to claim the flight championship.

Drake Jerke finished second for Mitchell in Flight 4 singles, taking down Pierre’s Keller Herman 10-1 and Watertown’s Justin Remmers 10-4 before falling to Harrisburg’s Brayden Rausch in the finals 10-6. In Flight 2, Jager Juracek won the consolation championship, bouncing back to beat Aberdeen Central’s AJ Prehn 8-5 and Huron’s Dah Christ Moo 8-7 (4) after falling to eventual runner-up Cole Murray of Brandon Valley in the first round.

Elsewhere in singles competition for Mitchell, Luke Jerke and Levi Loken fell in the consolation championship in Flights 1 and 3, respectively, while Matthew Mauszcki lost in the third-place match in Flight 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

050923.MHS Tennis.Drake Jerke (2).JPG
Members Only
Prep
PHOTOS: Kernel boys tennis hosts ESD tournament
Action from the ESD boys tennis meet Tuesday at Hitchcock Park.
May 09, 2023 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

Loken and Drake Jerke came in second place in the Flight 2 doubles competition, taking down Pierre’s Jacob Leiferman and Carter Gordon 10-0 in the first round and moving past Sekou Gogue and Jack Riggs of Aberdeen Central 10-2 in the second before falling to Harrisburg’s Rausch and Lenny Hammargren in the finals, 10-6. Fuhrer and Mauszcki won the consolation championship in the Flight 3 doubles, beating Yankton’s Moeller and Ethan Marsh 8-6 in the consolation finals. In Flight 1 doubles, Luke Jerke and Juracek lost in the consolation championship.

Mitchell’s next action comes at the Class AA state tournament on Thursday, May 18, and Friday, May 19, at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell full results
Singles
Flight 1

Zac Briggs (Yankton) def. Luke Jerke, 10-1.

Consolation bracket
Luke Jerke def. Hay Klu Moo Taw (Huron), 8-5.

Consolation championship
Curtis Sneden (Watertown) def. Luke Jerke, 8-5.

Flight 2

Cole Murray (Brandon Valley) def. Jager Juracek, 10-8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consolation bracket
Jager Juracek def. AJ Prehn (Aberdeen Central), 8-5.

Consolation championship
Jager Juracek def. Dah Christ Moo (Huron), 8-7 (4).

Flight 3

Chris Rockne (Yankton) def. Levi Loken, 10-7.

Consolation bracket
Levi Loken def. Jacob Leiferman (Pierre), 8-3.

Consolation championship
Gibsen Eszlinger (Brandon Valley) def. Levi Loken, 8-4.

Flight 4

Drake Jerke def. Keller Herman (Pierre), 10-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake Jerke def. Justin Remmers (Watertown), 10-4.

Championship
Brayden Rausch (Harrisburg) def. Drake Jerke, 10-6.

Flight 5

Matthew Mauszycki def. Tyler Dingsor (Watertown), 10-7.

Lucas Fogarty (Brandon Valley) def. Matthew Mauszycki, 10-9 (4).

Third-place match
Cooper Rott (Harrisburg) def. Matthew Mauszycki, 8-2.

Flight 6

Zach Fuhrer def. Weston Northrup (Pierre), 10-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zach Fuhrer def. Luke Moeller (Yankton), 10-7.

Championship
Zach Fuhrer def. Gavin Stone (Brandon Valley), 10-7.

Doubles

Flight 1

Curtis Sneden and Mark Mahowald (Watertown) def. Luke Jerke and Jager Juracek, 10-4.

Consolation bracket
Luke Jerke and Jager Juracek def. Hay Klu Moo Taw and Dah Christ Moo (Huron), 8-6.

Consolation championship
Mitchell Hofer and AJ Prehn (Aberdeen Central) def. Luke Jerke and Jager Juracek def, 8-6.

Flight 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Levi Loken and Drake Jerke def. Jacob Leiferman and Carter Gordon (Pierre), 10-0.

Levi Loken and Drake Jerke def. Sekou Gogue and Jack Riggs (Aberdeen Central), 10-2.

Championship
Brayden Rausch and Lenny Hammargren (Harrisburg) def. Levi Loken and Drake Jerke, 10-6.

Flight 3

Lauy Kue Say and Say Poe (Huron) def. Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer, 10-6.

Consolation bracket
Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer def. Lucas Fogarty and Gavin Stone (Brandon Valley), 8-3.

Consolation championship
Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer def. Luke Moeller and Ethan Marsh (Yankton), 8-6.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher