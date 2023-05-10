Mitchell boys tennis claims fifth at ESD tournament

MITCHELL — Mitchell boys tennis’ fifth-place finish at the Eastern South Dakota tournament was highlighted by Zach Fuhrer, who won the singles Flight 6.

Harrisburg won the team event with 360 points, beating second-place Yankton by nearly 140 points, as the Bucks tallied 221.5. Brandon Valley (213.5), Watertown (160.5) and Mitchell (152) rounded out the top five at Hitchcock Park. The tournament was delayed to Tuesday afternoon due to rain in Mitchell, with the singles play completed on Tuesday night and doubles competition finished on Wednesday morning.

Fuhrer started with a win 10-2 over Pierre’s Weston Weston Northrup in the first round before taking down Yankton’s Luke Moeller 10-7 to advance to the finals. In the finals, Fuhrer beat Brandon Valley’s Gavin Stone 10-7 to claim the flight championship.

Drake Jerke finished second for Mitchell in Flight 4 singles, taking down Pierre’s Keller Herman 10-1 and Watertown’s Justin Remmers 10-4 before falling to Harrisburg’s Brayden Rausch in the finals 10-6. In Flight 2, Jager Juracek won the consolation championship, bouncing back to beat Aberdeen Central’s AJ Prehn 8-5 and Huron’s Dah Christ Moo 8-7 (4) after falling to eventual runner-up Cole Murray of Brandon Valley in the first round.

Elsewhere in singles competition for Mitchell, Luke Jerke and Levi Loken fell in the consolation championship in Flights 1 and 3, respectively, while Matthew Mauszcki lost in the third-place match in Flight 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loken and Drake Jerke came in second place in the Flight 2 doubles competition, taking down Pierre’s Jacob Leiferman and Carter Gordon 10-0 in the first round and moving past Sekou Gogue and Jack Riggs of Aberdeen Central 10-2 in the second before falling to Harrisburg’s Rausch and Lenny Hammargren in the finals, 10-6. Fuhrer and Mauszcki won the consolation championship in the Flight 3 doubles, beating Yankton’s Moeller and Ethan Marsh 8-6 in the consolation finals. In Flight 1 doubles, Luke Jerke and Juracek lost in the consolation championship.

Mitchell’s next action comes at the Class AA state tournament on Thursday, May 18, and Friday, May 19, at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell full results

Singles

Flight 1

Zac Briggs (Yankton) def. Luke Jerke, 10-1.

Consolation bracket

Luke Jerke def. Hay Klu Moo Taw (Huron), 8-5.

Consolation championship

Curtis Sneden (Watertown) def. Luke Jerke, 8-5.

Flight 2

Cole Murray (Brandon Valley) def. Jager Juracek, 10-8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consolation bracket

Jager Juracek def. AJ Prehn (Aberdeen Central), 8-5.

Consolation championship

Jager Juracek def. Dah Christ Moo (Huron), 8-7 (4).

Flight 3

Chris Rockne (Yankton) def. Levi Loken, 10-7.

Consolation bracket

Levi Loken def. Jacob Leiferman (Pierre), 8-3.

Consolation championship

Gibsen Eszlinger (Brandon Valley) def. Levi Loken, 8-4.

Flight 4

Drake Jerke def. Keller Herman (Pierre), 10-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake Jerke def. Justin Remmers (Watertown), 10-4.

Championship

Brayden Rausch (Harrisburg) def. Drake Jerke, 10-6.

Flight 5

Matthew Mauszycki def. Tyler Dingsor (Watertown), 10-7.

Lucas Fogarty (Brandon Valley) def. Matthew Mauszycki, 10-9 (4).

Third-place match

Cooper Rott (Harrisburg) def. Matthew Mauszycki, 8-2.

Flight 6

Zach Fuhrer def. Weston Northrup (Pierre), 10-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zach Fuhrer def. Luke Moeller (Yankton), 10-7.

Championship

Zach Fuhrer def. Gavin Stone (Brandon Valley), 10-7.

Doubles

Flight 1

Curtis Sneden and Mark Mahowald (Watertown) def. Luke Jerke and Jager Juracek, 10-4.

Consolation bracket

Luke Jerke and Jager Juracek def. Hay Klu Moo Taw and Dah Christ Moo (Huron), 8-6.

Consolation championship

Mitchell Hofer and AJ Prehn (Aberdeen Central) def. Luke Jerke and Jager Juracek def, 8-6.

Flight 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Levi Loken and Drake Jerke def. Jacob Leiferman and Carter Gordon (Pierre), 10-0.

Levi Loken and Drake Jerke def. Sekou Gogue and Jack Riggs (Aberdeen Central), 10-2.

Championship

Brayden Rausch and Lenny Hammargren (Harrisburg) def. Levi Loken and Drake Jerke, 10-6.

Flight 3

Lauy Kue Say and Say Poe (Huron) def. Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer, 10-6.

Consolation bracket

Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer def. Lucas Fogarty and Gavin Stone (Brandon Valley), 8-3.

Consolation championship

Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer def. Luke Moeller and Ethan Marsh (Yankton), 8-6.