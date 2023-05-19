99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell boys take the court at state tennis in Sioux Falls

Mitchell High School’s boys tennis took the court on Thursday morning at sites around Sioux Falls, with the Kernels’ top finishes set to come from the lower flights at the halfway point.

051823 Kernel state tennis 2S Jager Juracek3.JPG
Mitchell's Jager Juracek approaches the net during a No. 2 singles match at the Class AA state high school boys tennis tournament on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
May 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Mitchell High School’s boys tennis took the court on Thursday morning at sites around Sioux Falls, with the Kernels’ top finishes set to come from the lower flights at the halfway point of the tournament.

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, Mitchell was in eighth place among the 14 teams in the Class AA field with 141.5 points, a half-point behind Rapid City Stevens and ahead of Watertown’s 134 points. Sioux Falls Lincoln, with all nine flights in the semifinal round, has scored a perfect 360 points, with O’Gorman in second place with 302 points and Sioux Falls Washington in third at 252 points.

In singles play, Matthew Mauszycki finished with a pair of wins on Thursday at Flight 5. He defeated Brandon Valley’s Lucas Fogarty by a 6-3, 6-4 score in the quarterfinals. Mauszycki faces No. 1 Christopher Tao (SFL) in the semifinal round early on Friday.

On the doubles side, Mauszycki and teammate Zach Fuhrer won a pair of Flight 3 matches to reach the semifinals. Seeded fifth, the Kernels defeated No. 4 Yankton pairing of Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh in a 10-5 win, before falling to top-seeded pairing Jacob Husser and Christopher Tao, of Sioux Falls Lincoln in straight sets.

051823 Kernel state tennis 3D Matthew Mauszycki3.JPG
From left, Mitchell coach Pat Moller speaks to Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer during a changeover in a No. 3 doubles match at the Class AA state high school boys tennis tournament on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

At Flight 2 singles, Jager Juracek split his matches on Thursday and has a chance to finish as high as fifth place, and Drake Jerke and Zach Fuhrer each have a chance to do the same at Flight 4 and 6 singles, respectively.

Play was impacted on Thursday by the smoky conditions moving through South Dakota. The morning matches were played indoors, primarily at the Huether Family Match Pointe facility before moving outdoors on Thursday afternoon. Play is set to move exclusively to Tomar Park in southeast Sioux Falls at 8 a.m. Friday for the remaining semifinal and placement round matches.

Mitchell state tennis results

Thursday — Day 1 in Sioux Falls

Team scores (as of 6:30 p.m.): 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln 360, 2. O’Gorman 302, 3. Sioux Falls Washington 252, 4. Harrisburg 248, 5. Yankton 178, 6. Brandon Valley 164, 7. Rapid City Stevens 142, 8. Mitchell 141.5, 9. Watertown 134, 10. Aberdeen Central 63, 11. Sioux Falls Jefferson 40.5, 12. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 24.5, 13. Brookings 18.5, 14. Rapid City Central 3.

Singles

Flight 1: No. 10 Luke Jerke — First round: Alexander Rallis (HAR) def. Jerke, 6-0, 6-4; Consolation semifinals: Jerke def. Charlie Grismer (SFJ), 10-1. Next: Jerke faces Watertown’s Curtis Sneden in the ninth-place match.

Flight 2: No. 8 Jager Juracek — First round: Juracek def. Tristan Eizinger (RCS), 4-6, 6-3 (10-7); Quarterfinals: Drew Gohl (SFL) def. Juracek, 6-1, 6-0; Next: Juracek faces O’Gorman’s Cooper Johnson in the fifth-place semifinals.

Flight 3: No. 9 Levi Loken — First round: Christopher Rockne (YAN) def. Loken, 6-1, 6-0; Consolation semifinals: Loken def. Boen McKee (SFR), 10-3. Next: Loken faces Dawson McCaulley, of Sioux Falls Jefferson, for ninth place.

Flight 4: No. 7 Drake Jerke — First round: Jerke def. Jack Riggs (ABC), 6-4, 4-6 (12-10); Quarterfinals: Liam Sarmiento (O’G) def. Jerke, 6-0, 6-0. Next: Jerke faces Sioux Falls Washington’s Owen Boyd in the fifth-place semifinals.

Flight 5: No. 5 Matthew Mauszycki — First round: Mauszycki def. Xavier St. Pierre (BRO), 6-0, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Mauszycki def. Lucas Fogarty (BV), 6-3, 6-4. Next: Mauszycki faces No. 1 Christopher Tao (SFL) in the semifinal round.

Flight 6: No. 4 Zach Fuhrer — First round: Fuhrer def. Peyton Taylor (RCC), 6-1, 6-0; Quarterfinals: Gavin Stone (BV) def. Fuhrer, 6-2, 7-5; Fifth-place semifinals: Fuhrer def. Hunter Miller (ABC), 10-1. Next: Fuhrer faces Aidan Rockvam, of Harrisburg, for fifth place.

051823 Kernel state tennis 3S Levi Loken2.JPG
Mitchell's Levi Loken returns a shot in a No. 3 singles match at the Class AA state high school boys tennis tournament on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Doubles

Flight 1: No. 10 Luke Jerke/Jager Juracek — First round: E. Woidyla/C. Murray (BV) def. L. Jerke/Juracek, 10-5; Next: Consolation semifinals: L. Jerke/Juracek vs. C. Grismer/B. Walter (SFJ).

Flight 2: No. 5 Drake Jerke/Levi Loken — First round: D. Jerke/Loken def. N. McGrath/T. Ducheneaux (RCC), 10-1; Quarterfinals: B. Rausch/L. Hammargren (HAR) def. D. Jerke/Loken, 10-3. Next: D. Jerke/Loken play in the fifth-place bracket against Yankton’s C. Rockne/J. Pederson.

Flight 3: No. 5 Matthew Mauszycki/Zach Fuhrer — First round: Mauszycki/Fuhrer def. St. Pierre/St. Pierre (BRK), 10-3; Quarterfinals: Mauszycki/Fuhrer def. M. Krajewski/E. Marsh (YAN), 10-5; Semifinals: C. Tao/J. Husser (SFL) def. Mauszycki/Fuhrer, 6-4, 6-0. Next: Mauszycki/Fuhrer play for third place against O’Gorman’s L. Sarmiento/S. Hayden.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
