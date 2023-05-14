99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Mitchell boys, girls take sixth at ESD track meet

As a team, the Mitchell boys and girls both placed sixth out of the nine squads, with scores of 61.5 and 56 points, respectively.

Mitchell Track
Mitchell track
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 13, 2023 at 8:42 PM

BRANDON, S.D. — The Eastern South Dakota Conference converged on Brandon on Saturday for the ESD track and field meet.

As a team, the Mitchell boys and girls both placed sixth out of the nine squads, with scores of 61.5 and 56 points, respectively.

On the track, the quartet of Lukas Bennett, Jagger Tyler, Treyson Schulz and Nathan McCormick edged out Brandon Valley by .01 seconds, taking first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.64 seconds.

Bryce Palmer took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.95 seconds, while McCormick was fifth in the 100 (11.08) and the 200 (22.55). Mitchell also took fifth in the 4x200 (1:32.87) and fourth in the 4x400 (3:34.51).

In the field, Kellan Odell’s heave of 163 feet was good for second in the javelin throw, while Carter Harris’ leap of 12 feet, 6 inches, tied him for fifth in the pole vault.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mitchell girls also won the 4x100, as Ava Brannan, Lainee Forst, Brooke Bartscher and Lizzie Tyler teamed up to post a time of 50.61 seconds. Bartscher, Claire Hegg, Mia Mullenmeister and Tyler also won the 4x200 relay at 1:46.34, while Forst, Carsyn Weich, Mullenmeister and Bartscher took third in the 4x400 at 4:13.05. In the 1600 sprint medley, Forst, Hegg, Emerson Smith and Weich placed second in 4:22.13.

Bartscher was fifth in the 200 (26.47), while Keyana Kelley was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.36).

Brandon Valley won both the boys and the girls team scores at 188.5 and 192 points, respectively, while Harrisburg came in second and Aberdeen Central was third in both standings.

Mitchell’s next action comes on Thursday, May 18, in the Mark Wendelgass Relays in Huron.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher