Mitchell boys, girls take sixth at ESD track meet

BRANDON, S.D. — The Eastern South Dakota Conference converged on Brandon on Saturday for the ESD track and field meet.

As a team, the Mitchell boys and girls both placed sixth out of the nine squads, with scores of 61.5 and 56 points, respectively.

On the track, the quartet of Lukas Bennett, Jagger Tyler, Treyson Schulz and Nathan McCormick edged out Brandon Valley by .01 seconds, taking first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.64 seconds.

Bryce Palmer took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.95 seconds, while McCormick was fifth in the 100 (11.08) and the 200 (22.55). Mitchell also took fifth in the 4x200 (1:32.87) and fourth in the 4x400 (3:34.51).

In the field, Kellan Odell’s heave of 163 feet was good for second in the javelin throw, while Carter Harris’ leap of 12 feet, 6 inches, tied him for fifth in the pole vault.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mitchell girls also won the 4x100, as Ava Brannan, Lainee Forst, Brooke Bartscher and Lizzie Tyler teamed up to post a time of 50.61 seconds. Bartscher, Claire Hegg, Mia Mullenmeister and Tyler also won the 4x200 relay at 1:46.34, while Forst, Carsyn Weich, Mullenmeister and Bartscher took third in the 4x400 at 4:13.05. In the 1600 sprint medley, Forst, Hegg, Emerson Smith and Weich placed second in 4:22.13.

Bartscher was fifth in the 200 (26.47), while Keyana Kelley was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.36).

Brandon Valley won both the boys and the girls team scores at 188.5 and 192 points, respectively, while Harrisburg came in second and Aberdeen Central was third in both standings.

Mitchell’s next action comes on Thursday, May 18, in the Mark Wendelgass Relays in Huron.