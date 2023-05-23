Mitchell baseball's Dylan Soulek lands on Class A all-state first team

MITCHELL — Mitchell High School senior Dylan Soulek was named to the Class A all-state first team as a shortstop.

The selections were announced by the South Dakota High School Baseball Association on Tuesday. Soulek led Mitchell with a .361 average and also posted a .500 on-base percentage and a team-best 1.107 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He paced the Kernels with 22 hits, 13 singles, two triples, a pair of home runs and 19 runs batted in and was second on the team with five doubles, 18 runs scored, 10 walks and 11 stolen bases.

Soulek was the lone Mitchell representative on the first or second team after an 11-11 campaign that saw the Kernels fall in the regional tournament finals to Harrisburg.

On the Class A all-region teams, Soulek was joined by fellow Kernels left fielder Lincoln Bates and pitchers Gavin Soukup and Peyton Schroder.

1 / 3: Mitchell's left fielder Lincoln Bates fields the ball during a baseball game against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park. 2 / 3: Mitchell's Gavin Soukup delivers a pitch during a high school baseball regional tournament game against Harrisburg on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Harrisburg. 3 / 3: Mitchell's Peyton Schroder delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Here’s a complete listing of the Class A all-state first and second teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

First team

Breck Hirrschoff, Brookings, OF/P; Drew Ryken, Yankton, P/SS; Dylan Soulek, Mitchell, SS; Jack Radel, Roosevelt, P; Jackson Dial, Stevens, P; Kain Peters, Sturgis, P/1B; Kyler Miritello, Jefferson, P; Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre, P/SS; Lucas Kampshoff, Yankton, P/SS/3B; Myles Rees, Washington, SS; Nate Motl, Lincoln, IF; Sully Schlimgen, O’Gorman, C; Tate Ivers, Brandon Valley, P; Teigen Munce, OF, 1B, DH; Tristan Fitzsimmons, Washington, IF.

Second team

Andrew Glovich, Washington, OF, P; Brady Bickett, Stevens, P/CF; Braxton Kusler, Harrisburg, OF/P; Bryce Ronken, Washington, P/2B/SS; Cohen Henry, Jefferson, CF; Eli Kokenge, Harrisburg, IF/P; Jett Zabel, Pierre, OF/DH; Jorgen Sorum, Lincoln, UTL/P/C; Justin Cofell, Brookings, OF/1B; Mason Riley, Jefferson, SS/RF; Owen Cass, Sturgis, P/SS; Rugby Ryken, Yankton, LF; Sawyer Mindt, Lincoln, IF/OF/P; Sawyer Tolk, Lincoln, UTL/SS.