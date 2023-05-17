Mitchell baseball takes No. 6 seed, heads to Harrisburg regional on Saturday
MITCHELL — Mitchell High School baseball will hit the road on Saturday, May 20 for its regional tournament at Harrisburg, as the South Dakota High School Baseball Association playoffs get underway.
With the regular season ending on Tuesday, Mitchell earned the No. 6 seed in the 16-team bracket and will take on 11th-seeded Rapid City Stevens in a first-round game. Game times are expected to be announced later on Wednesday.
The Kernels earned a victory over O’Gorman to finish 10-10 on the season, while Stevens wrapped its Class A schedule with a record of 11-12. The two teams met on May 13, with the Raiders winning 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader, followed by a 3-2 Kernel victory.
The other game in the regional is third-seeded Harrisburg (8-4) hosting No. 14 Huron (7-12), with the winner of that contest moving on to face the Mitchell-Stevens victor in the regional championship.
Mitchell was swept in a road doubleheader at Harrisburg on April 29, by scores of 4-2 and 11-0 and split a pair of one-run games at Huron on April 13.
The Kernels reached the Class A state tournament a season ago by defeating Harrisburg 6-2 at Cadwell Park in the regional final.
Pierre, which finished the season with 10 consecutive victories after an 0-5 start, vaulted itself to the No. 1 seed, while Yankton (12-5) is the No. 2 seed, Harrisburg is third and Sioux Falls Washington (9-8) is seeded fourth. Sioux Falls Lincoln (11-10), the 2022 state champion, is seeded eighth.
South Dakota High School Baseball Association
Class A playoffs
First two rounds on Saturday, May 20
Pierre Regional
No. 16 Douglas vs. No. 1 Pierre
No. 9 Brookings vs. No. 8 Sioux Falls Lincoln
SF Washington Regional
No. 13 SF Roosevelt vs. No. 4 SF Washington
No. 12 O'Gorman vs. No. 5 Brandon Valley
Yankton Regional
No. 15 RC Central vs. No. 2 Yankton
No. 10 SF Jefferson vs. No. 7 Sturgis
Harrisburg Regional
No. 14 Huron vs. No. 3 Harrisburg
No. 11 RC Central vs. No. 6 Mitchell
State semifinals -- Saturday, May 27 -- at Sioux Falls Stadium
Pierre Regional winner vs. Washington Regional winner, time TBD
Yankton Regional winner vs. Harrisburg Regional winner, time TBD
State championship -- Saturday, May 27 -- at Sioux Falls Stadium
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
