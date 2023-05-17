Mitchell baseball takes No. 6 seed, heads to Harrisburg regional on Saturday

MITCHELL — Mitchell High School baseball will hit the road on Saturday, May 20 for its regional tournament at Harrisburg, as the South Dakota High School Baseball Association playoffs get underway.

With the regular season ending on Tuesday, Mitchell earned the No. 6 seed in the 16-team bracket and will take on 11th-seeded Rapid City Stevens in a first-round game. Game times are expected to be announced later on Wednesday.

The Kernels earned a victory over O’Gorman to finish 10-10 on the season, while Stevens wrapped its Class A schedule with a record of 11-12. The two teams met on May 13, with the Raiders winning 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader, followed by a 3-2 Kernel victory.

The other game in the regional is third-seeded Harrisburg (8-4) hosting No. 14 Huron (7-12), with the winner of that contest moving on to face the Mitchell-Stevens victor in the regional championship.

Mitchell was swept in a road doubleheader at Harrisburg on April 29, by scores of 4-2 and 11-0 and split a pair of one-run games at Huron on April 13.

Prep Lambert: Wide-open field has Mitchell baseball in contention heading into regional tournament Firmly entrenched in what appears to be a relatively evenly distributed set of teams heading into the regional tournament, Mitchell is as dangerous as any team there is.

The Kernels reached the Class A state tournament a season ago by defeating Harrisburg 6-2 at Cadwell Park in the regional final.

Pierre, which finished the season with 10 consecutive victories after an 0-5 start, vaulted itself to the No. 1 seed, while Yankton (12-5) is the No. 2 seed, Harrisburg is third and Sioux Falls Washington (9-8) is seeded fourth. Sioux Falls Lincoln (11-10), the 2022 state champion, is seeded eighth.

South Dakota High School Baseball Association

Class A playoffs

First two rounds on Saturday, May 20

Pierre Regional

No. 16 Douglas vs. No. 1 Pierre

No. 9 Brookings vs. No. 8 Sioux Falls Lincoln

SF Washington Regional

No. 13 SF Roosevelt vs. No. 4 SF Washington

No. 12 O'Gorman vs. No. 5 Brandon Valley

Yankton Regional

No. 15 RC Central vs. No. 2 Yankton

No. 10 SF Jefferson vs. No. 7 Sturgis

Harrisburg Regional

No. 14 Huron vs. No. 3 Harrisburg

No. 11 RC Central vs. No. 6 Mitchell

State semifinals -- Saturday, May 27 -- at Sioux Falls Stadium

Pierre Regional winner vs. Washington Regional winner, time TBD

Yankton Regional winner vs. Harrisburg Regional winner, time TBD

State championship -- Saturday, May 27 -- at Sioux Falls Stadium

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.