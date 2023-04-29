Mitchell baseball swept by Harrisburg in doubleheader

HARRISBURG, S.D. — Harrisburg scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up a 4-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Mitchell on Saturday.

Mitchell struck first on the road, picking up two runs in the top of the fourth inning, as Gavin Soukup and Carter Miller each picked up RBI singles.

The Tigers answered right back in the home half of the inning, as Noah Boschee homered to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Jack Riley picked up an RBI single later in the inning to tie the game, and in the bottom of the sixth, Teigan Munce came up with the eventual game-winning hit on a two-out, two-RBI double.

Parker Mandel started for Mitchell, going five innings while giving up five hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks and tallying five strikeouts. Landen Soulek was tabbed with the loss, as he gave up two unearned runs in his one inning.

Maddox Plack got the win for Harrisburg. He threw six innings and allowed five hits, two runs and a walk, while picking up 11 strikeouts.

Game 2: Harrisburg 11, Mitchell 0 (five innings)

HARRISBURG, S.D. — A hot start propelled Harrisburg to a win in Game 2, sweeping Mitchell in the doubleheader.

The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and extended their lead to 10-0 after the second, eventually winning 11-0 in five innings.

Harrisburg pitching limited Mitchell to three hits, two of which came off the bat of Lincoln Bates, who was 2-for-2. Braxton Kusler started and went four innings, scattering three hits with seven strikeouts for the Tigers. Teigan Munce hit a home run for Harrisburg, as he went 2-for-2, adding a triple and three runs scored to his line.

Carter Miller had the longest outing for Mitchell on the mound, throwing two innings and allowing one hit, one run and striking out one.

Mitchell (4-7) takes on Brookings in a doubleheader on Sunday, April 30, at home.