Mitchell baseball roundup: Juniors walk off Sioux Falls West in doubleheader split

MITCHELL — An error following a Mitchell bunt proved costly for Sioux Falls West, as the Post 18 Junior Legion scored two runs to swipe a walk-off win from the visitors on Tuesday night at Cadwell Park.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, Kendan Skinner put down the effective game-winning bunt, reaching on a throwing error that gave Tyler Christensen and Gavin Jones enough time to scamper across home plate for the tying and winning runs.

Ethan Driscoll and Brennen Penne each picked up two hits in the win, with the latter also driving in one run. Jaxson Hartman was responsible for the other Mitchell run batted in on one hit, as the Juniors totaled nine hits in the contest. Jacob Ebert went the distance on the mound to pick up the win, recording four strikeouts to two walks and allowing six hits.

Mitchell's Jacob Ebert winds up to pitch during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Post 15 West pushed back in Game 2, though, using a six-run sixth inning to pull away for a 10-2 win.

In the loss, Mitchell was limited to four hits, with Canon Moller and Carter McCormick each notching one base knock and one RBI. Christensen was credited with the pitching loss, yielding two hits and three walks and striking out four batters across 4 2/3 innings. Quinton Wilson and Van Johnson made appearances of at least one inning in relief.

The Juniors (3-12) visit Renner for a doubleheader on Thursday in their next action.

Mitchell White splits with Huron, swept by Watertown

The Mitchell White 13-and-under teeners went 1-3 this week, splitting a pair of contests against Huron, winning 8-6 and falling 19-5 on Monday, and dropping a doubleheader to Watertown 18-17 and 17-5 on Tuesday.

The win came on the back of a seven-run fifth inning spurred by a three-RBI double by Colin Pickett. During the four-game homestand, Pickett had six hits and five RBIs and scored four runs.

In Game 1 against Huron, Stratton Forst got the win on the mound, striking out five batters while tossing all six innings. Offensively, Forst was another constant for Mitchell, scoring a run in all four games along with three hits and four RBIs.

Ethan Hegg scored four runs and drove in one on three hits across the four games, as Brady Hoesing, Simon Wiese and Ian Weber scored three runs each and combined for four hits and seven RBIs.

Mitchell White (5-6) visits Pierre for a three-day tournament June 16-18.

The Mitchell Black 14-and-under teeners (3-9), who did not play Monday or Tuesday, are home for a Wednesday night doubleheader against Renner as well as a Friday night doubleheader against Yankton.

