Mitchell baseball roundup: Junior Legion opens home slate with Watertown

MITCHELL — In its home debut doubleheader for the season, the Mitchell Post 18 Junior Legion baseball team dropped a pair of contests to Watertown at Drake Field, with Watertown winning 5-4 and 7-5.

In the first game, a pair of late runs in the seventh inning allowed Watertown to take the one-run victory. For Mitchell, Brennen Penne had two of the Juniors’ four hits and an RBI, while Dawson Adams also knocked in a run. Jacob Ebert started on the mound, allowing three hits and two runs (none earned) in 3 2/3 innings. Quinton Wilson recorded 10 outs in relief with two hits allowed and one earned.

Ebert had two hits and two runs scored for Mitchell, while Conor Mattke had two runs scored and a stolen base. Mitchell led 4-1 through three innings before Watertown scored six times in the final three frames, aided by four Mitchell errors. Carter McCormick was the losing pitcher of record, with 4 2/3 innings pitched, four hits, four unearned runs allowed and three strikeouts. Gavin Jones recorded seven outs in relief with four hits and two earned runs allowed.

Mitchell (1-5) is back in action at the Harrisburg Tournament, starting on Friday, June 2 vs. Sioux Falls Post 15.

Mitchell White splits to open season

MITCHELL — The Mitchell White 13-and-under teener baseball team opened its season with a split doubleheader result against Sioux Falls East on Tuesday at Drake Field. Mitchell lost 18-12 in the first game, while picking up a 7-4 win in the second contest.

The first game was a wild one, with Mitchell down 15-3 heading to the bottom of the fifth, when Mitchell scored nine runs but White could not complete the comeback. Mitchell scored 12 runs on only three hits, with 12 walks and nine stolen bases, but struck out 15 times. Colin Pickett had two hits and four runs scored, while Tanys Ibarra had three stolen bases. Matt Haring took the loss on the mound, with five hits and five earned runs allowed in 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

In the victory, Ethan Hegg had three hits and three runs scored, plus knocked in two RBIs. Ian Weber had two hits and two runs scored, while Bailor Kristensen, Colin Pickett and Stratton Forst each had doubles. First, Weber, Nolan Widstrom and Hegg split the pitching duties, combining to allow seven hits, four runs and strike out eight.

Mitchell White (1-1) hosts the Mitchell Teener Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Drake Field and Cadwell Park, opening with Sioux Falls East at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Mitchell Black wins once at Pierre

PIERRE — Mitchell Black earned its first win of the 14-and-under teener baseball season on Tuesday with a 3-1 road triumph at Pierre, before falling 7-0 in the back half of the twinbill.

In the opener, Lincoln Bottum was the winning pitcher with five innings of two-hit baseball without a run and seven strikeouts. Collin Weier earned the six-out save with two hits and one unearned run allowed. Weier, Bottom and Denen Ellwein each had RBIs for Mitchell.

In Game 2, Bottum had two hits for Mitchell but the offense could not scratch out a run, with Pierre pulling away with five runs in the fifth inning. Kaiden Allen took the loss, allowing two earned runs in four innings with five strikeouts and four walks allowed. Penn Long and Avery Kaus recorded the final six outs of the game in relief.

Mitchell White (1-2) hosts the Mitchell Teener Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Drake Field and Cadwell Park, opening with West Central at 9 a.m. Friday at Drake Field.