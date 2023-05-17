99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Mitchell baseball downs O'Gorman to close regular season

Mitchell improved to 10-10 with the win, closing out the regular season at .500 and will play in the regional tournament on Saturday for its next action, with its opponent to be announced.

5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-15.jpg
Mitchell's shortstop Peyton Mandel loads up to throw the ball to first base during a baseball game against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
May 16, 2023 at 8:57 PM

SIOUX FALLS — A four-run third inning was all the offense Mitchell needed Tuesday.

After falling behind 2-0, Mitchell rallied for four runs in the third and held on to take down O’Gorman 4-3 in the high school baseball regular-season finale.

Carter Miller started the rally with a leadoff single, and Peyton Mandel followed with a single of his own before Dylan Soulek brought in the first run on an RBI single. Karter Sibson drove Mandel in on a fielder’s choice, and Hudson Haley made it 3-2 with a sacrifice fly. Mason Herman capped off the scoring with a two-out RBI single.

Parker Mandel started on the mound for Mitchell, going five innings and giving up seven hits, three runs and four walks to go along with four strikeouts. Tyler Sanderson and Peyton Mandel each threw one scoreless inning in relief and each gave up one hit, with Peyton Mandel adding a strikeout to his ledger.

Mitchell finished the day with seven hits, two of which came from Miller, who was the lone Kernel with a multi-hit game. For O’Gorman, Jakson Nantke took the loss after 5.2 innings with seven hits, four runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Zach Dunham had a pair of doubles in the loss — one of which drove in a run in the Knights’ two-run first inning. Sully Schlimgen was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs driven in.

Mitchell improved to 10-10 with the win, closing out the regular season at .500. The Kernels will play in the regional tournament on Saturday at Harrisburg for their next action, taking on Rapid City Stevens in the first round.

Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
Zech Lambert is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He graduated from Penn State University in May 2022 and began at the Mitchell Republic in July 2022. He can be reached at zlambert@mitchellrepublic.com or on Twitter @Zech_Lambert.
