Mitchell Black, Mitchell White teener teams to compete in state tournament this weekend

RENNER, S.D. — The Mitchell Black 14-and-under teeners and the Mitchell White 13-and-under teeners both begin state tournament play this weekend.

The 14U tournament runs Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 in Renner. A four pool, 14-team tournament, Mitchell Black needs to win its three-team pool to reach the four-team championship bracket on Sunday. Mitchell Black opens against Harrisburg at 5 p.m. Thurdsay at the Renner Ballpark, then battles Pierre at 12:30 p.m Friday and Yankton at noon Saturday in cross-pool play.

In the regular season, Mitchell Black battled Yankton six times, going 3-3 and Pierre three times, finishing 1-2. The team is 11-26-1 on the season and has not played Harrisburg.

Action from a teener baseball game against the Mitchell Black and Brookings on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Collectively, the Mitchell Black is batting an .801 on base plus slugging percentage, and a .269 batting average. 14U pitchers have a combined for a 6.07 ERA.

Lincoln Bottum fronts the offense with a .534 average and a 1.470 OPS with 47 hits and 44 RBIs. Bryer Stach has a .922 OPS and .361 average with 30 hits and 36 RBIs. Mitchell Black ace Kaiden Allen is holding opposing batters to a .265 average at the plate and holds a 3.85 ERA.

At the 13-and-under tournament in Brookings, Mitchell White needs to win a four-team pool to advance to the Sunday tournament. Mitchell White opens against Aberdeen at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Bob Shelden Field, faces Sioux Falls East at on noon Friday at South Dakota State's Erv Huether Field, and takes on Brandon Valley Red at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Shelden Field.

Mitchell White fell to Brandon Valley Red 8-7 on July 16, and has faced Aberdeen three times this summer, with an 0-3 record in those matchups. The 13U squad enters the tournament 13-24 on the season, averaging a .791 OPS and .266 AVG. The pitching staff has a collective ERA of 8.85.

Colin Pickett leads the team with a 1.238 OPS and .433 AVG, and has 29 hits and 21 RBIs on the season. Bailor Kristensen has a 1.136 OPS and is batting a .403 AVG with 31 hits and 12 RBIs. Ian Weber leads the team with 12 games pitched and a 6.67 ERA