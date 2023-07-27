Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 27

Sports Prep

Mitchell Black, Mitchell White teener teams to compete in state tournament this weekend

The 14U team will play in Renner, the 13U team will be in Brookings.

060223.MitchellBlack_LincolnBottum.JPG
Mitchell Black's Lincoln Bottum receives a throw in an attempt to catch a West Central Boltz base runner stealing second base during a teener baseball game on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Drake Field.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:38 PM

RENNER, S.D. — The Mitchell Black 14-and-under teeners and the Mitchell White 13-and-under teeners both begin state tournament play this weekend.

The 14U tournament runs Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 in Renner. A four pool, 14-team tournament, Mitchell Black needs to win its three-team pool to reach the four-team championship bracket on Sunday. Mitchell Black opens against Harrisburg at 5 p.m. Thurdsay at the Renner Ballpark, then battles Pierre at 12:30 p.m Friday and Yankton at noon Saturday in cross-pool play.

In the regular season, Mitchell Black battled Yankton six times, going 3-3 and Pierre three times, finishing 1-2. The team is 11-26-1 on the season and has not played Harrisburg.

6-20-23MitchellBlackTeenervsBrookings-16.jpg
Action from a teener baseball game against the Mitchell Black and Brookings on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Collectively, the Mitchell Black is batting an .801 on base plus slugging percentage, and a .269 batting average. 14U pitchers have a combined for a 6.07 ERA.

Lincoln Bottum fronts the offense with a .534 average and a 1.470 OPS with 47 hits and 44 RBIs. Bryer Stach has a .922 OPS and .361 average with 30 hits and 36 RBIs. Mitchell Black ace Kaiden Allen is holding opposing batters to a .265 average at the plate and holds a 3.85 ERA.

At the 13-and-under tournament in Brookings, Mitchell White needs to win a four-team pool to advance to the Sunday tournament. Mitchell White opens against Aberdeen at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Bob Shelden Field, faces Sioux Falls East at on noon Friday at South Dakota State's Erv Huether Field, and takes on Brandon Valley Red at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Shelden Field.

Mitchell White fell to Brandon Valley Red 8-7 on July 16, and has faced Aberdeen three times this summer, with an 0-3 record in those matchups. The 13U squad enters the tournament 13-24 on the season, averaging a .791 OPS and .266 AVG. The pitching staff has a collective ERA of 8.85.

Colin Pickett leads the team with a 1.238 OPS and .433 AVG, and has 29 hits and 21 RBIs on the season. Bailor Kristensen has a 1.136 OPS and is batting a .403 AVG with 31 hits and 12 RBIs. Ian Weber leads the team with 12 games pitched and a 6.67 ERA

By Mitchell Republic
