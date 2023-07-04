Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Mileage is no problem for top high school roping pair of Teagan Gourneau and Matthew Heathershaw

“We have great chemistry together because he knows that I’ll do my job and if he does his job, we both know what we’re doing,” Teagan Gourneau said. “(We) have constant confidence in each other.”

070523.Team Roping.JPG
Quinn's Matthew Heathershaw (left) and Presho's Teagan Gourneau (right) compete in a team roping event together.
Submitted / Teagan Gourneau
Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
Today at 9:58 AM

PRESHO, S.D. — Just over an hour and a half and roughly 120 miles separate Teagan Gourneau and Matthew Heathershaw.

But the distance between them hasn’t stopped the pair from forming a seemingly unbreakable friendship or from becoming one of the state’s best team roping duos.

Gourneau and Heathershaw used a score of 59 to earn a fourth-place finish at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals and qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo for team roping, which will take place July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyoming.

“It was a huge weight off of our shoulders,” Gourneau said of qualifying for nationals. “We knew we could rope with the best at the rodeos and when we finally came tight on that last steer, it was like the world was lifted off. It was just the greatest feeling ever, especially doing it with my best friend.”

Growing up, Gourneau and Heathershaw saw each other a lot at rodeos when they were young and formed a friendship. That friendship continued to grow as they got older, playing against each other in various youth sports like football and basketball before Gourneau started making the venture to the Heathershaw's ranch.

And while it may seem far between Heathershaw’s hometown of Quinn and Gourneau’s hometown of Presho, Gourneau is in Quinn nearly every weekend, helping on the ranch and practicing roping.

“I’m at their house Friday to Sunday, sometimes Monday every week,” Gourneau said. “(We) go out there, mess around with cows, just do what needs to be done around the ranch. We ride horses all day.”

Both having just graduated this year, this is just their second year roping together, as the tandem started roping together during their junior year, when both of their previous partners graduated.

070523.Team Roping-2.JPG
Quinn's Matthew Heathershaw (left) and Presho's Teagan Gourneau (right) form one of the state's top team roping duos.
Submitted / Teagan Gourneau

They practice at Heathershaw’s neighbor and friend Jace Shearer’s house, who’s been a huge help for the both of them. On top of Shearer, Teagan’s uncle, Elliot Gourneau, has made a big impact on the duo’s roping performance too, with Teagan even riding Elliot’s horse.

And just like the younger pair, Heathershaw said the elder duo is close friends with one another as well.

“It's kind of funny because those are kind of the two people we look up to and they're … best friends and me and (Teagan) are best friends,” Heathershaw said.

At the rodeo, Teagan heads for the duo, and once he nods his head and the steer gets out, Teagan rides his uncle’s horse out and ropes the head of the steer. From there, Heathershaw rides his horse in and heels, tying the steer up by its heels to end the run.

“He’s scored sharp all year long,” Heathershaw said of Gourneau. “He’s roped every steer for me this year fantastic.”

And the bond the two share only makes the two-person event easier.

But their rodeo story won’t end in Gillette at the national high school finals.

Instead, it will continue further south, as the pair plans to attend Casper College in Wyoming and compete in rodeo for the Thunderbirds, along with two of their closest friends — Eastan West, from New Underwood, and Caden Stoddard, from Kadoka, whom they also met through rodeoing.

But before heading to the collegiate rodeo level, Gourneau and Heathershaw have one more chance to etch their names into South Dakota high school rodeo lore.

“We’re just going to go in and do what we can do in the first round,” Gourneau said. “Just take it a steer at a time and see what we can get done.”

