Mia Mullenmeister nets 100th career goal as Kernel girls soccer remains unbeaten

MITCHELL — A milestone afternoon for senior forward Mia Mullenmeister sent the Mitchell High School girls soccer team to a 6-2 victory over Brookings at Joe Quintal Field on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Kernels improved to 5-0-0 atop the Class AA standings as one of three teams remaining that are unbeaten and un-tied, joined by Pierre and Rapid City Stevens.

On the afternoon, Mullenmeister put the ball in the back of the Bobcats’ net five times, eclipsing 100 goals in her prep varsity career. With 15 goals in five matches this season, Mullenmeister’s career tally stands at 102 goals.

Mullenmeister opened the scoring midway through the first half, chipping the keeper from nearly 25 yards out. She scored again ten minutes later, collecting service into the box from Taryn Thomas and calmly slotting a shot into the bottom right corner of the net. Less than 30 seconds later, Mullenmeister completed a first-half hat trick off an assist from Adelyn Prunty, reaching 100 career goals.

With five minutes to play before halftime, Makenzie Peterson lifted a shot into the roof of the net to give MHS a 4-0 advantage going into halftime.

Mullenmeister added two more goals to her tally in the second half, one off an assist from Thomas. Meanwhile, the Bobcats got second-half goals from Aubrey Knutzen and Lexi Erp.

Mitchell returns to their home turf at 4 p.m. Monday to host Class A Groton Area, which was 4-0-0 entering Saturday’s action.

Mitchell's Adam Kampshoff (16) takes a free kick during a varsity boys soccer match against Brookings on Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Bobcats defeat Kernel boys

Earlier on Saturday, Brookings used two second-half goals to close out a 3-0 defeat of the MHS boys soccer team.

For the match, the Kernels forced four saves from Nithin Perumal but were unable to beat the Brookings goalkeeper. Mitchell’s Sam Mullenmeister recorded two shots on goal, and Gavin Zilla had one. Evan Mitchell made four saves in goal for the Kernels.

Dominic VanHofwegen put Brookings ahead just over three minutes into the contest, but the Kernels held firm the remainder of the half to trail 1-0 at halftime. The Bobcats started the second half in similar fashion to the first, with Junior Eberline scoring for a 2-0 lead three minutes after the break before Elie Wongondombi scored Brookings’ third goal with just over a half hour to play.

Mitchell (0-3-1) hosts Groton Area following the conclusion of the girls match at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

