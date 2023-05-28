Menno’s Ashton Massey completes triple with Class B hurdles, triple jump titles

SIOUX FALLS — By her own admission, Ashton Massey has a tendency to get inside her own head.

But on Saturday at the state track and field meet, the Menno junior was on a mission.

Massey had three events to contest on Day 3: the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump, owning the top seed position in each event. She defended her No. 1 status in each, completing a hard-earned triple in Class B.

“It’s unbelievable. I can't wrap my head around it,” Massey said of taking down three state titles on Day 3. “I'm so thankful, so grateful. This has been amazing.”

Massey’s day started with the 100-meter hurdles, where she was one of three area standouts vying for the title alongside Freeman’s Rylee Peters and Burke’s Piper Hanson. All three were finalists and top-five finishers in 2022, with Sully Buttes’ Stevie Wittler also making a repeat appearance in the finals field.

Peters put on a push in the second half of the race and was leading over the final few hurdles, but Massey clipped Peters at the line, to finish in 15.38 seconds, edging out Peters in second (15.47) and Hanson in third (15.51).

“(Peters) was beating me, and all season, if I see someone get in front of me, I get in my own head and I’m done,” Massey said. “Today, my focus was to keep my eyes ahead, but on the last hurdle I thought she was going to get me, so it was stressful.”

Menno's Ashton Massey reacts after winning the Class B girls 100-meter hurdles during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

After stepping off the podium for the first time and scurrying over to the triple jump, Massey’s second event didn’t get off to the most inspiring start.

“Triple jump was a mess. My first two I scratched, and usually that's where I jump my best, so it was stressful,” Massey explained. “And then I barely made the pit my third jump, but I made it to finals.”

The second chance was all Massey needed.

Amid her second set of three jumps in the finals, Massey produced a championship-winning leap of 34 feet, 10.75 inches, besting her finals-qualifying jump by more than 2 feet and moving her from fifth to first.

“In finals, I just calmed myself down, told myself, ‘I’ve done it before, I can do it again,’” Massey said. “And then I whipped up a 34, so I’m happy.”

Menno's Ashton Massey comepetes in the Class B girls triple jump on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the South Dakota state track and field championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Having already topped the podium twice, Massey felt even more pressure heaped upon her to perform well in the 300 hurdles.

But as Massey rounded the curve into the homestretch, she had opened up a lead that was never truly threatened en route to a time of 47.19 seconds, with Freeman’s Peters (47.67) in second place once again.

“The 300 hurdles is my favorite event,” Massey said. “It feels like a perfect mix of what I'm good at, so I wanted that so badly.”

Chester Area’s Jacy Wolf, who was fourth in the 100 hurdles, claimed third ahead of Burke’s Hanson (48.89) in fourth. Andes Central/Dakota Christian’s Josie Brouwer (49.98) placed eighth.

Taking a moment to reflect, Massey couldn’t help but look to the future. Coming back as a defending state champion in three events in her senior year won’t be without its challenges, but Massey is ready to embrace the process head-on.

“It’s going to be a lot of pressure and going to be a lot for me to handle,” Massey said. “This will be a true test to see if I can come back stronger. I have so much to work and improve on that I’m excited to get the offseason going now.”

