99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Menno’s Ashton Massey completes triple with Class B hurdles, triple jump titles

Massey's triple included the Class B girls 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump.

052723.AshtonMassey1.JPG
Menno's Ashton Massey (center), Freeman's Rylee Peters (left) and Burke's Piper Hanson (right) race in the girls 100-meter hurdles finals during the Class B state track and field meet on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 10:42 AM

SIOUX FALLS — By her own admission, Ashton Massey has a tendency to get inside her own head.

But on Saturday at the state track and field meet, the Menno junior was on a mission.

Massey had three events to contest on Day 3: the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump, owning the top seed position in each event. She defended her No. 1 status in each, completing a hard-earned triple in Class B.

“It’s unbelievable. I can't wrap my head around it,” Massey said of taking down three state titles on Day 3. “I'm so thankful, so grateful. This has been amazing.”

Massey’s day started with the 100-meter hurdles, where she was one of three area standouts vying for the title alongside Freeman’s Rylee Peters and Burke’s Piper Hanson. All three were finalists and top-five finishers in 2022, with Sully Buttes’ Stevie Wittler also making a repeat appearance in the finals field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peters put on a push in the second half of the race and was leading over the final few hurdles, but Massey clipped Peters at the line, to finish in 15.38 seconds, edging out Peters in second (15.47) and Hanson in third (15.51).

“(Peters) was beating me, and all season, if I see someone get in front of me, I get in my own head and I’m done,” Massey said. “Today, my focus was to keep my eyes ahead, but on the last hurdle I thought she was going to get me, so it was stressful.”

052723 B track Menno Ashton Massey.JPG
Menno's Ashton Massey reacts after winning the Class B girls 100-meter hurdles during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

After stepping off the podium for the first time and scurrying over to the triple jump, Massey’s second event didn’t get off to the most inspiring start.

“Triple jump was a mess. My first two I scratched, and usually that's where I jump my best, so it was stressful,” Massey explained. “And then I barely made the pit my third jump, but I made it to finals.”

The second chance was all Massey needed.

Amid her second set of three jumps in the finals, Massey produced a championship-winning leap of 34 feet, 10.75 inches, besting her finals-qualifying jump by more than 2 feet and moving her from fifth to first.

“In finals, I just calmed myself down, told myself, ‘I’ve done it before, I can do it again,’” Massey said. “And then I whipped up a 34, so I’m happy.”

052723.Menno Track.Ashton Massey-1.JPG
Menno's Ashton Massey comepetes in the Class B girls triple jump on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the South Dakota state track and field championships at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Having already topped the podium twice, Massey felt even more pressure heaped upon her to perform well in the 300 hurdles.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as Massey rounded the curve into the homestretch, she had opened up a lead that was never truly threatened en route to a time of 47.19 seconds, with Freeman’s Peters (47.67) in second place once again.

“The 300 hurdles is my favorite event,” Massey said. “It feels like a perfect mix of what I'm good at, so I wanted that so badly.”

Chester Area’s Jacy Wolf, who was fourth in the 100 hurdles, claimed third ahead of Burke’s Hanson (48.89) in fourth. Andes Central/Dakota Christian’s Josie Brouwer (49.98) placed eighth.

Taking a moment to reflect, Massey couldn’t help but look to the future. Coming back as a defending state champion in three events in her senior year won’t be without its challenges, but Massey is ready to embrace the process head-on.

“It’s going to be a lot of pressure and going to be a lot for me to handle,” Massey said. “This will be a true test to see if I can come back stronger. I have so much to work and improve on that I’m excited to get the offseason going now.”

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
What To Read Next
052723 A 110 Josiah Adams2.JPG
Prep
State track roundup: Chargers' Josiah Adams wins rare sprint, hurdles triple
May 28, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
052723 AA track 200.JPG
Prep
Full results from the South Dakota state high school track and field championships
May 28, 2023 12:41 AM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
052723 B track Colome Laprath 1600_3.JPG
Prep
Colome's Joseph Laprath challenges and takes down Class B 1,600-meter field
May 27, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC_5109.JPG
South Dakota
State housing program could disadvantage SD's smallest communities, some advocates say
May 25, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-302.jpg
Prep
Burke's Paige Bull ties, wins Class B girls discus with final two throws
May 26, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
060121.N.DR.MEMORIALSERVICE2.jpg
Community
Memorial Day events planned for communities around Mitchell region
May 26, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Stampede Rodeo general art.JPG
Members Only
Local
Corn Palace Stampede seeks measure to halt Horsemen's Sports from holding possible Mitchell replacement rodeo
May 25, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler