Sports Prep

Matchups lined up for inaugural SDHSAA softball SoDak 16 on May 23

042823.FMFA Softball.Sonia Deckert-1.JPG
Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy's Sonia Deckert braces to get hit by a pitch during a high school softball game against Hanson on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Alexandria.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
May 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM

MITCHELL — The inaugural SoDak 16 state-qualifying round for high school softball is set in all three classes for games on Tuesday, May 23 at home sites around the state.

In Class AA, Mitchell has the No. 12 seed and will head to fifth-seeded Sioux Falls Washington for a trip to the state tournament. A game time has not been announced. The winner takes on either No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson or 13th-seeded Rapid City Central on June 1 at the state tournament in Aberdeen.

052023 MHS softball Macey Linke.JPG
Mitchell's Macey Linke delivers a pitch to home plate during a high school softball game on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at McWhirter Field in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

On the Class A slate, Winner Area and Wagner will be home for the SoDak 16. The Warriors are seeded sixth and will host 11th-seeded Lennox in Winner, while Wagner takes on Elk Point-Jefferson in a meeting of the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.

In Class B, Bon Homme is the highest-seeded team in action on Tuesday as a four seed, hosting Avon in Tyndall. No. 8 seed Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy hosts Viborg-Hurley at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Hanson takes the No. 10 seed to seventh-seeded Colman-Egan and No. 11 Scotland/Menno heads north to sixth-seeded Deuel.

The first SDHSAA state tournament will be held June 1-3 in Aberdeen, with eight-team fields in all three classes playing a single-elimination bracket.

SDHSAA SoDak 16 matchups

Class AA — Tuesday, May 23

Upper bracket

No. 16 Aberdeen Central (0-12) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (15-2)

No. 9 Rapid City Stevens (9-7) at No. 8 Yankton (11-7)

No. 13 Rapid City Central (5-13) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (14-4)

No. 12 Mitchell (5-13) at No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington (12-5)

Lower bracket

No. 15 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-17) at No. 2 Harrisburg (16-3)

No. 10 Watertown (7-7) at No. 7 Brandon Valley (9-6)

No. 14 Sturgis (1-14) at No. 3 Brookings (13-3)

No. 11 Pierre (6-12) at No. 6 O’Gorman (11-6)

State quarterfinals — Thursday, June 1

At Koehler Hall of Fame Field, in Aberdeen

Yankton/RC Stevens winner vs. SF Lincoln/Aberdeen winner, 10 a.m.

SF Jefferson/RC Central winner vs. SF Washington/Mitchell winner, 12:30 p.m.

Brandon Valley/Watertown winner vs. Harrisburg/SF Roosevelt winner, 3 p.m.

O’Gorman/Pierre winner vs. Brookings/Sturgis winner, 5:30 p.m.

Class A — Tuesday, May 23

Eight winners to be re-seeded for state tournament. 

No. 16 Canton (18-0) at No. 1 West Central (18-0), 5 p.m.

No. 15 Milbank (2-12) at No. 2 Dell Rapids (10-1)

No. 14 Sioux Falls Christian (3-9) at No. 3 Dakota Valley (15-8)

No. 13 Mobridge-Pollock (4-8) at No. 4 Madison (14-3)

No. 12 Flandreau (6-13) at No. 5 Tea Area (9-5)

No. 11 Lennox (4-7) at No. 6 Winner Area (8-5)

No. 10 Beresford (9-10) at No. 7 Vermillion

No. 9 Elk Point-Jefferson (9-7) at No. 8 Wagner (8-5)

Class B — Tuesday, May 23

Due to only 13 teams in Class B, No. 1 Alcester-Hudson (11-1), No. 2 Arlington (14-3) and No. 3 Castlewood (9-3) advanced to state tournament. Eight SoDak 16 winners to be re-seeded for state tournament. 

No. 13 Avon (2-12) at No. 4 Bon Homme (12-4), time TBD, in Tyndall.

No. 12 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (2-12) at No. 5 Gayville-Volin (10-6), time TBD, in Gayville.

No. 11 Scotland/Menno (4-7) at No. 6 Deuel (11-4), time TBD, in Clear Lake.

No. 10 Hanson (4-10) at No. 7 Colman-Egan (10-12), 5 p.m., in Colman.

No. 9 Viborg-Hurley (7-9) at No. 8 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (5-10), 6 p.m., in Freeman

