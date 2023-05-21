Matchups lined up for inaugural SDHSAA softball SoDak 16 on May 23
MITCHELL — The inaugural SoDak 16 state-qualifying round for high school softball is set in all three classes for games on Tuesday, May 23 at home sites around the state.
In Class AA, Mitchell has the No. 12 seed and will head to fifth-seeded Sioux Falls Washington for a trip to the state tournament. A game time has not been announced. The winner takes on either No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson or 13th-seeded Rapid City Central on June 1 at the state tournament in Aberdeen.
On the Class A slate, Winner Area and Wagner will be home for the SoDak 16. The Warriors are seeded sixth and will host 11th-seeded Lennox in Winner, while Wagner takes on Elk Point-Jefferson in a meeting of the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.
In Class B, Bon Homme is the highest-seeded team in action on Tuesday as a four seed, hosting Avon in Tyndall. No. 8 seed Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy hosts Viborg-Hurley at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Hanson takes the No. 10 seed to seventh-seeded Colman-Egan and No. 11 Scotland/Menno heads north to sixth-seeded Deuel.
The first SDHSAA state tournament will be held June 1-3 in Aberdeen, with eight-team fields in all three classes playing a single-elimination bracket.
SDHSAA SoDak 16 matchups
Class AA — Tuesday, May 23
Upper bracket
No. 16 Aberdeen Central (0-12) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (15-2)
No. 9 Rapid City Stevens (9-7) at No. 8 Yankton (11-7)
No. 13 Rapid City Central (5-13) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (14-4)
No. 12 Mitchell (5-13) at No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington (12-5)
Lower bracket
No. 15 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-17) at No. 2 Harrisburg (16-3)
No. 10 Watertown (7-7) at No. 7 Brandon Valley (9-6)
No. 14 Sturgis (1-14) at No. 3 Brookings (13-3)
No. 11 Pierre (6-12) at No. 6 O’Gorman (11-6)
State quarterfinals — Thursday, June 1
At Koehler Hall of Fame Field, in Aberdeen
Yankton/RC Stevens winner vs. SF Lincoln/Aberdeen winner, 10 a.m.
SF Jefferson/RC Central winner vs. SF Washington/Mitchell winner, 12:30 p.m.
Brandon Valley/Watertown winner vs. Harrisburg/SF Roosevelt winner, 3 p.m.
O’Gorman/Pierre winner vs. Brookings/Sturgis winner, 5:30 p.m.
Class A — Tuesday, May 23
Eight winners to be re-seeded for state tournament.
No. 16 Canton (18-0) at No. 1 West Central (18-0), 5 p.m.
No. 15 Milbank (2-12) at No. 2 Dell Rapids (10-1)
No. 14 Sioux Falls Christian (3-9) at No. 3 Dakota Valley (15-8)
No. 13 Mobridge-Pollock (4-8) at No. 4 Madison (14-3)
No. 12 Flandreau (6-13) at No. 5 Tea Area (9-5)
No. 11 Lennox (4-7) at No. 6 Winner Area (8-5)
No. 10 Beresford (9-10) at No. 7 Vermillion
No. 9 Elk Point-Jefferson (9-7) at No. 8 Wagner (8-5)
Class B — Tuesday, May 23
Due to only 13 teams in Class B, No. 1 Alcester-Hudson (11-1), No. 2 Arlington (14-3) and No. 3 Castlewood (9-3) advanced to state tournament. Eight SoDak 16 winners to be re-seeded for state tournament.
No. 13 Avon (2-12) at No. 4 Bon Homme (12-4), time TBD, in Tyndall.
No. 12 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (2-12) at No. 5 Gayville-Volin (10-6), time TBD, in Gayville.
No. 11 Scotland/Menno (4-7) at No. 6 Deuel (11-4), time TBD, in Clear Lake.
No. 10 Hanson (4-10) at No. 7 Colman-Egan (10-12), 5 p.m., in Colman.
No. 9 Viborg-Hurley (7-9) at No. 8 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (5-10), 6 p.m., in Freeman
