Sports Prep

Lyman's Skyler Volmer commits to North Dakota for women's basketball

Volmer, a 5-foot-9 guard heading into her senior year of high school, made the announcement on Saturday, Aug. 19 on social media.

2-10-23LymanvsMCM-5.jpg
Lyman's Skyler Volmer gathers the ball to go up for a layup while being guarded by McCook Central/Montrose's Aubree Kranz during the DWU Classic on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Corn Palace.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 12:14 PM

PRESHO, S.D. — Lyman High School girls basketball standout Skyler Volmer has verbally committed to play college basketball at the University of North Dakota.

Volmer, a 5-foot-9 guard heading into her senior year of high school, made the announcement on Saturday, Aug. 19 on social media. She played summer basketball for the South Dakota Network club.

As a junior for Lyman, Volmer led the Raiders in scoring with 18.4 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, finishing 2023 as a third-team Class B all-state selection.

For her career, Volmer went over 1,000 career points in January playing for her dad, Cody, who coached the Raiders. As a team, Lyman reached the Class B SoDak 16 in 2023 and finished with a 14-8 record. In track, Volmer has six top-eight finishes at the Class B state track meet in the jumping and hurdles events.

2-10-23LymanvsMCM-24.jpg
Prep
Lyman girls basketball duo of Skyler Volmer, Mak Scott help Raiders in bounce-back season
The two Raiders form one of the top duos in the state and have been at the forefront of Lyman’s turnaround season in 2022-23.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

UND, coached by Mallory Bernhard, finished 19-13 overall in 2022-23 and 11-7 in the Summit League, good for third-best in the regular season.

The first NCAA Division I signing period for women's basketball in 2023-24 opens on Nov. 8.

