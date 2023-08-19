Lyman's Skyler Volmer commits to North Dakota for women's basketball

PRESHO, S.D. — Lyman High School girls basketball standout Skyler Volmer has verbally committed to play college basketball at the University of North Dakota.

Volmer, a 5-foot-9 guard heading into her senior year of high school, made the announcement on Saturday, Aug. 19 on social media. She played summer basketball for the South Dakota Network club.

I’m excited to announce that I’ve verbally committed to further my academic and athletic careers at the University of North Dakota! Go hawks!! @UNDwbasketball @lymangbb @SDNETworkBBall pic.twitter.com/Lkau1VyVGD — SkylerVolmer (@SkylerVolmer) August 19, 2023

As a junior for Lyman, Volmer led the Raiders in scoring with 18.4 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, finishing 2023 as a third-team Class B all-state selection.

For her career, Volmer went over 1,000 career points in January playing for her dad, Cody, who coached the Raiders. As a team, Lyman reached the Class B SoDak 16 in 2023 and finished with a 14-8 record. In track, Volmer has six top-eight finishes at the Class B state track meet in the jumping and hurdles events.

UND, coached by Mallory Bernhard, finished 19-13 overall in 2022-23 and 11-7 in the Summit League, good for third-best in the regular season.

The first NCAA Division I signing period for women's basketball in 2023-24 opens on Nov. 8.