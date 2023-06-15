Longtime Avon football coach Tom Culver steps down

AVON, S.D. — After a quarter-century at the helm of the Avon High School football program, Tom Culver is stepping away from the sideline.

Culver, an Alexandria native who has been the Pirates' head football coach and a school administrator since 1999, has resigned from his coaching position but will continue to serve as the Avon superintendent, according to the Avon Clarion.

During his time roaming the sidelines, Culver guided the Pirates to eight state championship game appearances, winning five state titles between 2002 and 2013. All of Avon's playoff-era championship history to date has come under Culver's watch.

Avon's first title came in 2002 when the Pirates defeated Gettysburg 44-22 for the Class 9A crown. The Pirates were defeated by De Smet in a return trip in 2003 but topped the class once again with a 36-20 triumph over Doland/Conde in 2004. A move to Class 9B in 2005 didn't interrupt the streak, as Avon went undefeated and took down Montrose 40-14 for its third title in four seasons.

Back in Class 9A, the Pirates advanced to Vermillion once again in 2008 — a season that Culver missed prior to the regular-season finale due to a one-year overseas deployment. But he was back in South Dakota in time to see Avon defeat Gettysburg again, this time 37-8 for the title. Avon was clipped by Hanson in the 2009 title tile and fell to Waverly-South Shore in the 2011 championship game in Class 9B.

Culver's final state championship came in Class 9B in 2013, as the Pirates held off Hamlin for a 24-22 victory to cap another unbeaten season. In 2022, the Pirates reached the Class 9B quarterfinals and finished with a 5-5 record.

For his career, Culver amassed a record of 184 wins to 85 losses over 27 total seasons, including time at Wakonda/Gayville before taking over in Avon. Culver is also on the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors, with his term set to run through June 30, 2025.

"The main thing that I want to say is thank you to all of the former players at Avon and the other schools I have coached at," Culver told the Clarion. "The reason why I coached all of these years is because I truly loved being around the players day after day.”

The Avon School Board has already approved the appointment of Justin Lukkes, a former assistant, to the head football coach position.

