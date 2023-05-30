99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LIVESTREAM: Post 18 opens season with doubleheader against Harrisburg

Livestream of the Mitchell Post 18 games on Tuesday, May 30.

Cadwell_Park_base.jpg
Cadwell Park. (Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 2:04 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell Post 18 opens up its American Legion baseball season Tuesday with a doubleheader against Harrisburg.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m., with Game 2 to get underway roughly 30 minutes after the end of the first contest.

Watch the livestream of both games here.

5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-1.jpg
Prep
'Quite a bit of a jump': Mitchell's Lincoln Bates excelling in baseball and track during senior season
Both on the track and the baseball field, Lincoln Bates excelled in his senior season balancing the two sports.
May 25, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
042523 MHS baseball Souleks2.JPG
Prep
Soulek, Mandel brothers embracing opportunities to share diamond
"Over 20 years I've … very rarely had siblings of different ages be able to play (together)," coach Luke Norden said. "So it's kind of special to be able to do something like that with a sibling."
April 28, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
052023.Mitchell Baseball.Karter Sibson-1.JPG
Prep
Mitchell baseball bows out of regional tournament with walk-off loss to Harrisburg
Mitchell took down Rapid City Stevens to advance to the regional final but fell to Harrisburg in walk-off fashion.
May 20, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
