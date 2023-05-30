LIVESTREAM: Post 18 opens season with doubleheader against Harrisburg
Livestream of the Mitchell Post 18 games on Tuesday, May 30.
MITCHELL — Mitchell Post 18 opens up its American Legion baseball season Tuesday with a doubleheader against Harrisburg.
First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m., with Game 2 to get underway roughly 30 minutes after the end of the first contest.
Watch the livestream of both games here.
