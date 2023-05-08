LIVESTREAM: Mitchell baseball takes on Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Livestream of the Mitchell High School baseball game on Monday, May 8.
MITCHELL — Mitchell baseball looks to get back to .500 as Sioux Falls Roosevelt comes to town Monday.
The Kernels will play a single game against the Rough Riders, with MHS 7-8 on the season and Roosevelt standing at 5-9.
Watch the live stream below, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
Mitchell defeats Sturgis 10-0 in Game 1. Game 2 Sturgis comes out on top with a 6-5 win in 8 inning.
Mitchell poured on seven runs with two outs in the first game, while Sturgis picked up five of its six runs with two outs in Game 2.
“Over 20 years I’ve … very rarely had siblings of different ages be able to play (together),” coach Luke Norden said. “So it's kind of special to be able to do something like that with a sibling.”
