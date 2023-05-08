99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

LIVESTREAM: Mitchell baseball takes on Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Livestream of the Mitchell High School baseball game on Monday, May 8.

080517.N.DR.CADWELL4.jpg
The entrance to Cadwell Park is pictured on the opening night of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament in 2017.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
May 08, 2023 at 3:59 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell baseball looks to get back to .500 as Sioux Falls Roosevelt comes to town Monday.

The Kernels will play a single game against the Rough Riders, with MHS 7-8 on the season and Roosevelt standing at 5-9.

Watch the live stream below, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

More Mitchell baseball coverage
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-16.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Mitchell splits doubleheader with Sturgis
Mitchell defeats Sturgis 10-0 in Game 1. Game 2 Sturgis comes out on top with a 6-5 win in 8 inning.
May 05, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-12.jpg
Prep
Two-out scoring for both sides sends Mitchell and Sturgis to doubleheader split
Mitchell poured on seven runs with two outs in the first game, while Sturgis picked up five of its six runs with two outs in Game 2.
May 05, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
042523 MHS baseball Souleks2.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Soulek, Mandel brothers embracing opportunities to share diamond
“Over 20 years I’ve … very rarely had siblings of different ages be able to play (together),” coach Luke Norden said. “So it's kind of special to be able to do something like that with a sibling.”
April 28, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher