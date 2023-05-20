LIVESTREAM: Mitchell baseball heads to Harrisburg for regional tournament
Livestream of Mitchell baseball in the regional tournament.
HARRISBURG, S.D. — It's the postseason for Mitchell High School baseball.
After a 10-10 regular season, No. 6 Mitchell takes on No. 11 Rapid City Stevens in the first round of the regional tournament at 2:30 p.m. from Harrisburg. If the Kernels win, they'll play either No. 14 Huron or No. 3 Harrisburg at 5 p.m.
Watch all the action here.
Firmly entrenched in what appears to be a relatively evenly distributed set of teams heading into the regional tournament, Mitchell is as dangerous as any team there is.
“I hope our guys, position for position, are just a little bit better than whoever we're facing,” coach Luke Norden said. “I think this format is pretty good if we've got that mindset.”
“Over 20 years I’ve … very rarely had siblings of different ages be able to play (together),” coach Luke Norden said. “So it's kind of special to be able to do something like that with a sibling.”
