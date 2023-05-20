LIVESTREAM: Mitchell baseball heads to Harrisburg for regional tournament

HARRISBURG, S.D. — It's the postseason for Mitchell High School baseball.

After a 10-10 regular season, No. 6 Mitchell takes on No. 11 Rapid City Stevens in the first round of the regional tournament at 2:30 p.m. from Harrisburg. If the Kernels win, they'll play either No. 14 Huron or No. 3 Harrisburg at 5 p.m.

Watch all the action here.