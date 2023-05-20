99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

LIVESTREAM: Mitchell baseball heads to Harrisburg for regional tournament

Livestream of Mitchell baseball in the regional tournament.

5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-62.jpg
The Mitchell High School baseball team gathers between games of a doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:03 AM

HARRISBURG, S.D. — It's the postseason for Mitchell High School baseball.

After a 10-10 regular season, No. 6 Mitchell takes on No. 11 Rapid City Stevens in the first round of the regional tournament at 2:30 p.m. from Harrisburg. If the Kernels win, they'll play either No. 14 Huron or No. 3 Harrisburg at 5 p.m.

Watch all the action here.

More Mitchell baseball coverage
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-43.jpg
Prep
Lambert: Wide-open field has Mitchell baseball in contention heading into regional tournament
Firmly entrenched in what appears to be a relatively evenly distributed set of teams heading into the regional tournament, Mitchell is as dangerous as any team there is.
May 16, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell baseball tasked with Rapid City Stevens rematch in opening round of regional tournament
“I hope our guys, position for position, are just a little bit better than whoever we're facing,” coach Luke Norden said. “I think this format is pretty good if we've got that mindset.”
May 18, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
042523 MHS baseball Souleks2.JPG
Members Only
Prep
Soulek, Mandel brothers embracing opportunities to share diamond
“Over 20 years I’ve … very rarely had siblings of different ages be able to play (together),” coach Luke Norden said. “So it's kind of special to be able to do something like that with a sibling.”
April 28, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
052023 MHS softball 3 bases.JPG
Prep
Kernel softball closes regular season with home victory over Scoopers
May 20, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Mitchell Kernel tent.jpg
Prep
Seventh-grade boys team victory leads Mitchell at home Big 4 middle-school meet
May 20, 2023 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
050823.Wagner4.JPG
Prep
High-scoring contests leading to long games in Year 1 of South Dakota high school softball
May 19, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
5-18-23LakeAndesTrack-24.jpg
Prep
Region track roundup: Burke girls run away with Region 5B team title
May 18, 2023 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell baseball tasked with Rapid City Stevens rematch in opening round of regional tournament
May 18, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
051823-WildfireSmoke.gif
Health
Smoke from Canada wildfire blankets region, National Weather service issues alert
May 18, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch