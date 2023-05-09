99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Little Kernel track meet scheduled for May 22 at Joe Quintal Field

The event, which is open to kindergarten through sixth grade, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with athlete registration opening at 5:30 p.m.

Mitchell track
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 09, 2023 at 9:48 AM

MITCHELL — Kindergartners through sixth-graders are set to compete at the Little Kernel track meet on Monday, May 22 at Joe Quintal Field.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with athlete registration opening at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Kindergarten and first grade students will have a 100-meter dash, a softball throw and a long jump, while second-graders will compete in the softball throw, the 200-meter dash, the long jump and 100-meter dash.

Order of events for third-graders is scheduled to be the long jump, the 100, the softball throw and the 200, with fourth-through-sixth-graders competing in the 100, the softball throw, the 200 and the long jump in that order.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
