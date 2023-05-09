Little Kernel track meet scheduled for May 22 at Joe Quintal Field

MITCHELL — Kindergartners through sixth-graders are set to compete at the Little Kernel track meet on Monday, May 22 at Joe Quintal Field.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with athlete registration opening at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Kindergarten and first grade students will have a 100-meter dash, a softball throw and a long jump, while second-graders will compete in the softball throw, the 200-meter dash, the long jump and 100-meter dash.

Order of events for third-graders is scheduled to be the long jump, the 100, the softball throw and the 200, with fourth-through-sixth-graders competing in the 100, the softball throw, the 200 and the long jump in that order.