99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Lean at the line gives Titans’ Reagan Rus Class A 100-meter hurdles victory

Rus edged out the second-place finisher by one-hundredth of a second to win her first individual state title.

052723.ReaganRus1.JPG
Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reagan Rus races alongside McCook Central/Montrose's Brandy Pulse (left) in the girls 100-meter hurdles finals during the Class A state track and field meet on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 5:07 PM

SIOUX FALLS — It took every inch of Reagan Rus’ 5-foot-10 frame for the standout sophomore to finish as a state champion.

Leaning forward and sticking her neck out at the finish line, Rus crossed in 15.45 seconds, one-hundredth of a second ahead of the runner-up finisher, to win the Class A girls 100-meter hurdles state title on Saturday.

“I’m just excited,” Rus said. “I’ve been working hard for this all season, and to win and finish like this is really special.”

While Rus entered the state meet with the best time and advanced through Thursday’s prelims as the top qualifier, she knew the finals race would be tight. So, as the race was coming down to the wire, it was little surprise.

“I knew there were a lot of girls close to me (in terms of times), so I wasn’t taking anything for granted,” Rus said. “I focused on visualizing my race, getting over each hurdle, and I was going to be proud of the outcome just for getting here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

052723 A MVP Reagan Rus2.JPG
Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reagan Rus runs in the Class A 100-meter hurdles during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Among those competitors were four returning podium finishers in the event, including Sioux Valley’s Adison Renkly, who Rus out-leaned at the finish line for her first individual state title.

“I could see (Renkly) out of the corner of my eye, so I was trying to dip as much as I could at the line,” Rus said. “And in the end, it was just enough to win.”

Rus and Renkly were stride-for-stride with one other at the front of the pack from start to finish, but a total of five athletes finished in under 16 seconds, as Tri-Valley’s Emry Jones (15.69), McCook Central/Montrose’s Brandy Pulse (15.70) and Canton’s Jayrn Warejcka (15.74) joined the duo. Custer’s Jayda Bennett (16.05), St. Thomas More’s Mylee Sebbo (16.16) and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lauren McDermott (16.22) completed the finals field.

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
What To Read Next
052723 B track Colome Laprath 1600_3.JPG
Prep
Colome's Joseph Laprath challenges and takes down Class B 1,600-meter field
May 27, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
052723.KadeStukel2.JPG
Prep
Gutsy effort lifts Gregory boys to tie for Class B boys team track crown
May 27, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-54.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Day 2 of state track and field is in the books. Here is a look at the action
May 26, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Adam Thury
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC_5109.JPG
South Dakota
State housing program could disadvantage SD's smallest communities, some advocates say
May 25, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-302.jpg
Prep
Burke's Paige Bull ties, wins Class B girls discus with final two throws
May 26, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
060121.N.DR.MEMORIALSERVICE2.jpg
Community
Memorial Day events planned for communities around Mitchell region
May 26, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Stampede Rodeo general art.JPG
Members Only
Local
Corn Palace Stampede seeks measure to halt Horsemen's Sports from holding possible Mitchell replacement rodeo
May 25, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler