Lean at the line gives Titans’ Reagan Rus Class A 100-meter hurdles victory

SIOUX FALLS — It took every inch of Reagan Rus’ 5-foot-10 frame for the standout sophomore to finish as a state champion.

Leaning forward and sticking her neck out at the finish line, Rus crossed in 15.45 seconds, one-hundredth of a second ahead of the runner-up finisher, to win the Class A girls 100-meter hurdles state title on Saturday.

“I’m just excited,” Rus said. “I’ve been working hard for this all season, and to win and finish like this is really special.”

While Rus entered the state meet with the best time and advanced through Thursday’s prelims as the top qualifier, she knew the finals race would be tight. So, as the race was coming down to the wire, it was little surprise.

“I knew there were a lot of girls close to me (in terms of times), so I wasn’t taking anything for granted,” Rus said. “I focused on visualizing my race, getting over each hurdle, and I was going to be proud of the outcome just for getting here.”

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Reagan Rus runs in the Class A 100-meter hurdles during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Among those competitors were four returning podium finishers in the event, including Sioux Valley’s Adison Renkly, who Rus out-leaned at the finish line for her first individual state title.

“I could see (Renkly) out of the corner of my eye, so I was trying to dip as much as I could at the line,” Rus said. “And in the end, it was just enough to win.”

Rus and Renkly were stride-for-stride with one other at the front of the pack from start to finish, but a total of five athletes finished in under 16 seconds, as Tri-Valley’s Emry Jones (15.69), McCook Central/Montrose’s Brandy Pulse (15.70) and Canton’s Jayrn Warejcka (15.74) joined the duo. Custer’s Jayda Bennett (16.05), St. Thomas More’s Mylee Sebbo (16.16) and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Lauren McDermott (16.22) completed the finals field.

