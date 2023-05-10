99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Late surge sends Mitchell baseball past Sioux Falls Washington

Five runs over the last three innings helped Mitchell baseball rally from behind to pick up a road win over Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday.

5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-1.jpg
Mitchell's Lincoln Bates waits for a pitch to come in during a high school baseball game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Zech Lambert
By Zech Lambert
May 09, 2023 at 9:38 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Five runs over the last three innings helped Mitchell High School baseball rally from behind to pick up a road win over Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday.

Lincoln Bates picked up an RBI bunt single in the top of the seventh that scored Karter Sibson to break a 5-5 tie and give Mitchell a 6-5 — the same score the Kernels won by.

After an RBI groundout from Peyton Mandel, Gavin Soukup and Dylan Soulek each tallied back-to-back RBI doubles in a three-run top of the fifth that brought the Kernels to within one before Hudson Borgan’s bases loaded walk tied things in the sixth.

After Mitchell took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, Washington answered with four in the bottom of the second and another in the home half of the third to take a 5-1 lead.

Bates got the win on the mound for Mitchell, throwing three shutout innings in relief. He surrendered two hits and struck out one and was 1-for-3 at the plate, with his game-winning RBI single, a walk and a run scored. Soukup was 2-for-4 with his RBI double, and he also scored a run, while Hudson Haley chipped in a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with a double and run scored.

For Washington, Andrew Glovich took the loss after going two innings in relief and giving up three hits, three walks and two runs to go along with his four strikeouts. Glovich also scored two runs at the plate, while Camden Hvam was the lone Warriors with two hits.

Mitchell improved to 8-9 with the win and will match up with Pierre in a doubleheader on the road on Friday before coming home for a doubleheader against Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.

Zech Lambert is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He graduated from Penn State University in May 2022 and began at the Mitchell Republic in July 2022. He can be reached at zlambert@mitchellrepublic.com or on Twitter @Zech_Lambert.
