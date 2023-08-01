Late rally lifts Tabor into final day of state championship play at Class B state Legion

REDFIELD, S.D. — A fruitless offensive effort through four innings had Tabor on the brink of elimination on Monday afternoon at the Class B state Legion tournament.

A thunderous fifth inning, however, cast all worries aside.

Trailing 3-0 and getting no-hit through four innings against Redfield, the Post 183 offense gathered itself at the plate and ripped off five straight runs, pacifying the hometown crowd and lifting Tabor to a 5-3 win to reach the Class B state finals on Tuesday.

Tabor will play at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Redfield in the state championship series against either Dell Rapids or Elk Point/Jefferson, depending on Monday's late result.

To win the championship, the Bluebirds need to win twice, while Dell Rapids needs only one win for a title in any scenario.

Perfect through four innings, Redfield pitcher Keaton Rohlfs hit Tabor batter Landon Schmidt with one out in the fifth inning, and throwing from the stretch for the first time, appeared uncomfortable.

Tabor pounced, with a single, back-to-back walks and consecutive hit batters to tie the game 3-3 with two outs and the bases loaded. Then, Easton Mudder delivered the exclamation point, driving in Landon Smith and Jackson Caba on a liner to left field for a go-ahead run and insurance.

“The first four innings, (Redfield’s defense) was making every play possible,” Mudder said. “And we just knew that if we kept putting the ball in play and kept doing what we do, we would finally get our chance. And it just all happened in one inning.

“We all dream of that opportunity,” he added of his game-winning double. ”I was just happy. That was my chance to do it and I’m glad it happened."

Tabor player Logan Winkler celebrates Easton Mudder's two RBI double in the fifth inning of Tabor's 5-3 win over Redfield on Monday, July 31, 2023. Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic

Having to play in the double-elimination state tournament in the losers bracket after falling to Salem/Montrose/Canova 8-1 on Friday, Tabor has rallied, beating Platte/Geddes 8-1 and Clark/Willow Lake 13-1 to be one of three teams remaining.

But Tabor once again found itself in a hole against Redfield. On short rest from Saturday’s outing, Riley Rothschadl allowed just three hits and struck out eight, yet paid for each mistake. After he allowed consecutive first inning walks, Redfields' Peyton Osborn scored on a wild pitch to give the hosts a lead. After hitting two batters in the top-of-the fifth, Rothschadl allowed a two RBI double from Keaton Rohlfs.

Then Tabor’s rally came at the ideal time.

“We played against the same (Redfield) team in the finals a couple of years ago, pretty much the same group of kids. We knew they were going to be solid,” Tabor coach Ross Kortan said. “I don’t know how many pitches they fouled off but they got Riley’s pitch count up. And Riley, obviously throwing Saturday, wasn't his best but he was good enough and we put together one inning when it mattered.”

“The mindset is always just play until the final out,” Mudder said. “We came with a plan to save as much pitching as we could until the end. And so far it’s worked out. We’ve only used up one guy and we’re going to come out with our second-best pitcher who’s still very good, and we’re just going to hit the ball, put the ball in play and make the possible plays and see how it falls.”

