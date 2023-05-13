99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Late offense for Brandon Valley enough to take down Mitchell softball

Eight runs over the final two innings for Brandon Valley proved too much to overcome for Mitchell softball.

3366174+softball.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
May 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM

BRANDON, S.D. — Eight runs over the final two innings for Brandon Valley proved too much to overcome for Mitchell softball.

After the Kernels scored in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead, Brandon Valley scored three in the bottom of the third to jump in front. Mitchell brought the game to within one after scoring in the top of the fourth, but the Lynx added on five in the bottom of fifth and three in the home half of the sixth to pull away and take down Mitchell 11-2 on Friday.

Brandon Valley limited the Mitchell offense to three hits, with Alyssa Magee singling, while Macey Linke and Lauren Van Overschelde each picked up a double. Van Overschelde also had an RBI on the contest. Rylee Jennings took the loss for Mitchell, going all six innings and giving up 11 runs (seven earned), 10 hits and a walk, while tallying three strikeouts.

Macy Lembcke started in the circle for the Lynx, tossing four innings and surrendering all three Mitchell hits and both runs, though just one was earned. She also walked four and struck out six before Jorden Gabert came in for three perfect innings with four strikeouts. Alexa Harms and Keaton Jensen each had two hits in the win, with Harms hitting a double. Coral Gonseth also had a double for Brandon Valley, as well as three RBIs and two runs scored.

Mitchell dropped to 3-12 and will look to snap its three-game skid against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on the road on Tuesday, May 16.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher