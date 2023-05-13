Late offense for Brandon Valley enough to take down Mitchell softball

BRANDON, S.D. — Eight runs over the final two innings for Brandon Valley proved too much to overcome for Mitchell softball.

After the Kernels scored in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead, Brandon Valley scored three in the bottom of the third to jump in front. Mitchell brought the game to within one after scoring in the top of the fourth, but the Lynx added on five in the bottom of fifth and three in the home half of the sixth to pull away and take down Mitchell 11-2 on Friday.

Brandon Valley limited the Mitchell offense to three hits, with Alyssa Magee singling, while Macey Linke and Lauren Van Overschelde each picked up a double. Van Overschelde also had an RBI on the contest. Rylee Jennings took the loss for Mitchell, going all six innings and giving up 11 runs (seven earned), 10 hits and a walk, while tallying three strikeouts.

Macy Lembcke started in the circle for the Lynx, tossing four innings and surrendering all three Mitchell hits and both runs, though just one was earned. She also walked four and struck out six before Jorden Gabert came in for three perfect innings with four strikeouts. Alexa Harms and Keaton Jensen each had two hits in the win, with Harms hitting a double. Coral Gonseth also had a double for Brandon Valley, as well as three RBIs and two runs scored.

Mitchell dropped to 3-12 and will look to snap its three-game skid against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on the road on Tuesday, May 16.