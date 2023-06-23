Landon Waddell cherishing final season with Post 18 as lone college player on roster

MITCHELL — After playing his freshman season at Dakota Wesleyan this spring, Landon Waddell didn’t have to come back to Post 18 for the summer.

But he did.

And he’s taken on a leadership role as the elder statesman of the Post 18 American Legion roster.

“It's more of, honestly, a disciplinary role. If something's going wrong and coach isn’t there to know about it, I take that upon me to deal with,” Waddell said. “(I’m) teaching guys, for sure. There's a lot that these guys have to learn, but they've got a lot of talent.”

Waddell joined a relatively young Post 18 team this year that had nearly all of Mitchell’s spring baseball players on the roster. He said he was able to come to a few practices after his season at DWU ended and was accepted and welcomed back by the team. The American Legion rules allow collegiate players at age 19, with the requirement this season being that players were born in 2004.

He was on last season’s team, which featured some of the same players as this year, though a majority of the roster was different. That team went to the state tournament in Rapid City, and Waddell did a bulk of the catching on top of his pitching duties. At Dakota Wesleyan this year, though, he was a pitcher only, focusing solely on the mound, racking up 27 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings pitched.

But now back with Post 18, he’s getting to do a little bit of everything, seeing time on the mound, behind the plate, at first base and designated hitter. Once Waddell’s run with Post 18 ends this summer, there’s a chance he will focus on pitching exclusively but coach Luke Norden said his attitude doesn’t reflect that.

“He's acting like he needs to work hard at all positions,” Norden said. “He's got that mindset that he's going to be playing positional baseball for a long time.”

Given he only pitched at DWU this year, Waddell admitted he missed hitting and playing the field, adding that it took a bit to get back into the groove of things at the plate. But things are trending up for him as he continues to get his timing back. Against Sheridan (Wyo.) on June 20, Waddell laced a two-RBI double into left-center field, picking up RBIs No. 10 and 11 of the season.

Mitchell's Landon Waddell waits for a pitch to come in during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

On the mound, he’s thrown 17 2/3 innings to the tune of a 3-1 record with a 3.17 earned-run average. He’s also got 18 strikeouts on the year so far and said a year of pitching with DWU not only helped him physically but mentally as well.

“It's a lot easier for me now, coming off a college year, to be able to move on from a bad play or mistake and move on to the next pitch,” he said. “College made a huge difference. Getting to work 24/7 with trainers for arm care and having my pitching coach with me anytime I'm doing something is a huge difference. And just knowing the adjustments to make in-game … now I know all the mental adjustments and physical things I need to do.”

Norden also noted an increase of strength is apparent in Waddell after his first year in college.

And just because this summer marks his last in the Legion ranks, it doesn’t mean it’s Waddell’s last on the diamond. While amateur ball is certainly on the table moving forward, it isn’t at the forefront of Waddell’s mind. Instead, coaching is, and having the chance to be the older leader on Post 18 this year is something that Waddell said will help him prepare for a coaching role next year.

Mitchell's Landon Waddell during an American Legion baseball game against Harrisburg Maroon on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

“Just having the younger age already here, and just being able to work with guys — even when I'm going through my pitching warm-ups, there's a couple of the guys on the bench that have come over and asked me why I do this or why I do that,” Waddell said. “It's really nice to explain and kind of tell them how this helps, what it does for me and what it does for my arm.

“I feel like that's going to help a lot; having a leadership role and coming into a coaching position will be really good.”

But the reality of it being his last season of playing Legion isn’t lost on Waddell, and he’s soaking in every moment he can while cherishing the chance to play summer baseball for Post 18 one last time.

“I appreciate every moment,” Waddell said. “I make the most of it. Even if it's not the guys that are all my grade, my age, all my buddies, since we were young, (it's) still guys I can get to know better and actually make the most of a season with them.”