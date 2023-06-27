Lambert: No longer just hidden gems, South Dakota's Class of 2023 had some of the brightest stars

MITCHELL — Gone are the days of hidden gems in South Dakota.

With a few exceptions — say for example, Timber Lake graduate and newly minted Green Bay Packer, Tucker Kraft — the diamonds of South Dakota prep athletics are no longer “in the rough.”

Instead, they’re out in the open for the whole world to see and marvel at, and the graduating class of 2023 exemplifies that to a T.

Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz set the all-time passing yardage record in state history and was a four-star quarterback recruit and one of the prized recruits of the 2023 class, landing at Ohio State — one of the best college football programs in the country. He's the second South Dakotan to ever sign with the Buckeyes, was only the third four-star recruit in South Dakota history and was the highest-graded recruit the state has seen, according to 247 sports. Before deciding on the Buckeyes, he was ready to attend school in Seattle at the University of Washington, a name-brand school in its own right.

Rapid City’s Simeon Birnbaum was arguably the best prep middle-distance runner in the nation and is off to Eugene, Oregon, to be a Duck. Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth is among the top throwers of shot put and discus in the country and will compete with the Florida Gators.

The list of athletes going to major Division I schools goes on.

Roosevelt's Jack Radel will be pitching for Notre Dame, Jefferson's Kyler Miritello is slated to pitch at Hawai’i and Lincoln's Ali Bainbridge, Washington's Kael Miedema and Pierre's Jason Maciejczak will all be heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, with Bainbridge running for the Cornhuskers, Miedema throwing for track and field and Maciejczak for football. And that's not even to mention those staying closer to home to represent South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota at the D-I level — including the state's all-time leading rusher, future Jackrabbit and Herreid/Selby Area standout Brendan Begeman.

The stars of South Dakota’s today will soon be on display for the rest of America tomorrow.

It begs the question of if there’s been a substantial boost in talent across the state recently or if the talent has always been there and is just now being noticed more.

While there’s likely a hint of truth to both sides of the argument, more than anything, the class of 2023 is special.

For any state with a population even remotely similar to that of South Dakota to have just one nationally recognized athlete in a given graduating class would be special. But the 605 has multiple, and it wouldn’t be a shock if some of these athletes continue on to professional athletic career after college.

Birnbaum and Leiseth's talents are obvious both locally and nationally, with each winning events at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, while Kienholz is entering an Ohio State program that’s had its last three starting quarterbacks (Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud) taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

There’s also talent on the rise in South Dakota — the class of 2024 features Brandon's Navarro Schunke, who’s being recruited to high-level Division I schools for both wrestling and football, Sioux Falls' Thomas Heiberger will be playing football in the Big Ten for Wisconsin and Mount Vernon's Berkeley Engelland took eighth at the Nike Outdoor National track meet in the 800-meter dash. Again, that doesn't count SDSU or USD, each loading up with local talent, proving that there's Division I talent here.

Even though South Dakota shows no sign of slowing down in producing high-level athletes, the depth of elite talent the class of 2023 features is something that may not be seen again in the state for a while, and it deserves appreciation from onlookers.

The secret that South Dakotans have known for a while now is officially out — there’s a host of talent across the state — and the class of 2023 exemplifies that as it prepares to put the rest of the country on notice in the coming years.