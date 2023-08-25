Kimball/White Lake holds fifth-ranked Bon Homme in check for home victory

KIMBALL, S.D. — Behind a defense that created five turnovers, Kimball/White Lake snagged a first-half lead it never relinquished to earn an 18-6 victory over Class 9AA No. 5 Bon Homme on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildkats struck twice in the second on a 10-yard rushing score by Lantz Bass and a 48-yard catch-and-run from Park Sinclair to Lucas Lenz for a 12-0 lead at the break. KWL added a 13-yard scoring strike from Sinclair to Blake Leiferman in the third quarter to go head 18-0.

Bon Homme got its lone score of the contest on a 60-yard scoop-and-score by Landon Bares with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Cavaliers recovered the ensuing onside kick before committing a turnover.

Kimball/White Lake's Lantz Bass (left) and Blake Leiferman (13) celebrate after Bass scored a touchdown during a nine-man high school football game on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Kimball. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Sinclair went 7-of-11 through the air for 117 yards, with 58 yards going to Leiferman and 48 yards to Lenz. Iden Myers added 80 rushing yards, and Nathan Mohnen had 31 yards on the ground.

On defense, Myers had 12 tackles, two interceptions and three more passes defensed, as Leiferman put up 10 tackles, including 2 1/2 sacks.

Individual statistics were not immediately available for Bon Homme.

Next week, KWL (1-1) hosts Howard, its third-straight Class 9AA ranked foe to start the season. Bon Homme (0-1) visits Elkton-Lake Benton.

