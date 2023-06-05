Kernels race to the lead on opening day at Class AA state girls golf

PIERRE — From the No. 1 tee bright and early on Monday morning, it was clear it was going to be a good day for the Mitchell High School girls golf team.

Six Kernels stepped up and six Kernels striped their opening tee shots down the fairway at Hillsview Golf Course to open the Class AA state girls golf meet, coach Jeff Meyerink said. The Kernels ended Day 1 holding the team and individual leads in the competition.

"I think we were the only team to do that," Meyerink said of the opening drives, after Monday's play concluded. "I think our team is playing with some confidence and some comfort in what we can accomplish."

Mitchell leads with a team score of 309, followed by Aberdeen Central at 316. Rapid City Stevens (320), Watertown (325) and O'Gorman (336) round out the top five.

The team was led by junior standout Allison Meyerink, who paces the Class AA individual competition by three strokes after posting a 2-under-70. Meyerink finished with five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

"She's just got off to a decent start," Jeff Meyerink said. "She had a long birdie, about a 60-footer at No. 4 that really got her round going. She made a few birdies coming in, and she's just playing really solid. She was really comfortable out there today, and she had a really stress-free 70."

Birdies at the par-3 No. 4 and the par-5 No. 5 holes helped Meyerink finish 1-under on the front nine. She also had a birdie at the par-5 11th, the par-3 14th and the par-3 17th to counteract a double-bogey at the 12th hole.

In addition to Meyerink's 70, the rest of the Kernel team score was comprised of Quinn Dannenbring's round of 77, Ava Eliason's 80 and Lara Widstrom's 82. The team mark of 309 ranks as the second-best Kernel team score in school history, only behind Mitchell's 306 from May 30 on the same Hillsview course. Maddie Childs shot 83 and Jayli Rients shot 89 to close out the Kernel squad on Monday.

Dannenbring matched her season-best round on the day, shooting 77 for the second time this season on the same Pierre course. (She won top individual honors at Pierre Invite on April 25.)

"The 77 from Quinn was really nice to have. She got off to a great start and hit it to a foot on No. 1, and that got her started," Meyerink said.

Dannenbring is tied with three others for fifth place after Day 1. Also on the individual leaderboard, Aberdeen Central's Olivia Braun is three shots back of Meyerink after a 1-over-73. Huron's Bryn Huber holds third place alone after a round of 75, and Delilah Fuls, of Brookings, is in fourth with a round of 76.

MHS got big rounds from Eliason and Widstrom to close the day. Eliason shot her second-best score of the season with an 80 to tie for 16th place, including finishing the last five holes at 2-under-par. Widstrom also posted her second-lowest score of the year at 82, nearly five shots under her 18-hole stroke average, including a key stretch of five straight pars on the back nine. Widstrom is tied for 20th overall.

"They were huge for us today," Jeff Meyerink said. "The pins were not easy out there. The girls played well today."

Mitchell's Tuesday tee times will begin at 9 a.m. with senior Jayli Rients going off first. Dannenbring will be in the 9:40 a.m. tee time and Allison Meyerink will be in the final group with Braun, Rapid City Stevens' Lauren Knapp and Watertown's Riley Zebroski at 10:10 a.m.

Coach Meyerink said he believes the team will draw on its past experience in the state meet, including sleeping on the lead last season after Day 1.

"It's the hardest state event to win, in my opinion, because so many different things can happen," Meyerink said. "We've had events come down to tie-breaking scores this year because it's been that close. We have a positive group, and if we do what we're capable of, they will get it done."