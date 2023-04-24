Kernels boys tennis takes home ESD match against Aberdeen Central

MITCHELL — Flight 1 was the only area where Mitchell boys tennis had trouble against Aberdeen Central on Monday afternoon at Hitchcock Park.

Outside of the top flight, the Kernels won the remaining seven matches — five singles and two doubles — securing a 7-2 win over their Eastern South Dakota Conference foes.

In singles play, Mitchell’s Jager Juracek (Flight 2), Matthew Mauszycki (5) and Zach Fuhrer (6) all won in straight sets. Levi Loken (Flight 3) and Drake Jerke (4) earned their victories in a third-set tiebreaker.

Aberdeen Central’s Mitchell Hofer defeated Luke Jerke (6-0, 6-1) for the Golden Eagles’ lone singles win.

In doubles, Hofer and Anderson Prehn edged the Mitchell duo of Luke Jerke and Juracek in three sets for Aberdeen Central’s other victory in the dual. For Mitchell, the pairings of Loken and Drake Jerke as well as Mauszycki and Fuhrer each claimed straight-set wins.

Mitchell's Levi Loken hits a two-handed backhand return during his Flight 3 singles match in a dual with Aberdeen Central on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Hitchcock Park. Mitchell's Drake Jerke returns a ball during a high school boys tennis dual against Aberdeen Central on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. Sioux Falls Washington tops Kernels

A second afternoon dual saw Sioux Falls Washington defeat Mitchell, taking the top four singles and two doubles flights in the 6-3 victory.

For Mitchell, Mauszycki and Fuhrer were once again victorious at singles Flight 5 and 6, respectively. The pair also combined to take the Kernels’ lone doubles win at Flight 3. All three results came in straight sets.

Up next for Mitchell (7-4 overall in duals, 3-2 ESD) is the multi-team Rapid City Invite on April 28. The Kernels’ next set of duals comes Monday, May 1, as they host a quad with Pierre, Vermillion and Yankton.

Mitchell 7, Aberdeen Central 2

April 24 at Hitchcock Park

Singles

Flight 1: Mitchell Hofer (AC) def. Luke Jerke (MIT), 6-0, 6-1

Flight 2: Jager Juracek (MIT) def. Anderson Prehn (AC), 6-4, 6-4

Flight 3: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Sekou Gogue (AC), 6-7(6), 6-4, 11-9

Flight 4: Drake Jerke (MIT) vs Jack Riggs (AC), 6-3, 5-7, 10-6

Flight 5: Matthew Mauszycki (MIT) def. Preston Kreber (AC), 6-2, 6-3

Flight 6: Zach Fuhrer (MIT) def. Hunter Miller (AC), 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Flight 1: Hofer/Prehn (AC) def. L. Jerke/Juracek (MIT), 4-6, 6-2, 10-7

Flight 2: Loken/D. Jerke (MIT) def. Gogue/Riggs (AC), 7-5, 7-5

Flight 3: Mauszycki/Fuhrer (MIT) def. Kreber/Sam Casper (AC), 6-3, 6-2

Sioux Falls Washington 6, Mitchell 3

April 24, at Hitchcock Park

Singles

Flight 1: Harold Mayer (SFW) def. Luke Jerke (MIT), 6-1, 6-1

Flight 2: Chase Rima (SFW) def. Jager Juracek (MIT), 6-3, 6-1

Flight 3: Jacob Morgans (SFW) def. Levi Loken (MIT), 6-4, 6-0

Flight 4: Owen Boyd (SFW) def. Drake Jerke (MIT), 6-7(2), 6-4, 10-6

Flight 5: Matthew Mauszycki (MIT) def. Eli Boyd (SFW), 6-0, 6-0

Flight 6: Zach Fuhrer (MIT) def. Austin Sorgdrager (SFW), 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Flight 1: Rima/Morgans (SFW) def. L. Jerke/Juracek (MIT), 6-2, 6-0

Flight 2: Mayer/O. Boyd (SFW) def. Loken/D. Jerke (MIT), 6-4, 6-1

Flight 3: Mauszycki/Fuhrer (MIT) def. E. Boyd/Sorgdrager (SFW), 6-3, 6-1