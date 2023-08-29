Kernels boys soccer breaks through for first win of the season

MITCHELL — It didn’t come easy, but the Mitchell High School boys soccer program is in the win column for the first time under first-year head coach Seth Paulson.

Led by a Caden Olegario hat trick off of three Sam Mullenmeister assists, the Kernels picked up a 4-2 home victory over Class A Groton Area on Monday evening at Joe Quintal Field, giving the program its first win of the 2023 campaign and first win overall since Sept. 3, 2022.

Moments after entering the match for the first time, Olegario took an assist from Mullenmeister and slid it across the face of goal into the far corner for a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the match.

Groton equalized one minute later, but then Mullenmeister assisted Olegario again for a 2-1 edge that the Kernels never gave up. An own goal from the Tigers put MHS up 3-1 midway through the first half before Jacob Zak brought Groton back within one goal with less than four minutes to play until halftime.

With under 14 minutes remaining in the contest, Olegario received his third assist from Mullenmeister to complete a hat trick.

Kernels goalkeeper Evan Mitchell made four saves in the match, while the Kernels kept the pressure on his Groton counterpart Gage Sippel, who finished with 11 saves.

Mitchell (1-3-1) visits Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Saturday for its next action and returns to Joe Quintal Field for a match against Huron on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Mitchell's Kenzi Kayl (10) takes a shot on goal during a varsity girls soccer match against Groton Area on Monday, Aug 28, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

MHS girls keep clean sheet to topple Tigers

Playing a previously undefeated Groton Area team, the Mitchell High School girls soccer team kept the Tigers off the scoresheet in a 3-0 home win on Monday afternoon.

With the victory, the Kernels moved to 6-0 on the season, maintaining their place atop the Class AA seed points standings and keeping pace with Rapid City Stevens for the best record in the class.

Mia Mullenmeister scored less than three minutes into the contest and Kenzi Kayl added another goal with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half to give MHS a 2-0 lead at the break.

Mullenmeister added her second goal of the afternoon and 17th overall in six matches this season after nine minutes had passed in the second half, and the two sides played to a stalemate over the final half-hour.

Tenley Peterson recorded five saves in goal for Mitchell, while the Kernels forced nine saves from Groton Area goalkeeper Jaedyn Penning.

In their own 5-0-0 start, the Tigers had scored 21 goals and surrendered three across five matches prior to Monday.

Mitchell is in action next on Saturday, Sept. 2 for a West River trip to take on Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood in Box Elder. MHS is back at Joe Quintal Field on Thursday, Sept. 7 for a match against Huron.

