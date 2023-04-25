Kernel track and field posts solid showing at Pierre Relays

PIERRE -- A pair of event champions led the way for the Mitchell High School track and field squads on Monday at the Pierre Legion Relays at Hollister Field, which were held Monday, April 24 after being postponed last week due to the weather.

The Kernels took fifth place in the boys team scoring with 79 points, which was won by Brandon Valley (155), followed by Pierre (124.3), Aberdeen (121) and Sturgis (95.3). On the girls side of the ledger, Mitchell scored 73.1 points, good for sixth place, as Sturgis won the girls team title (134.5), followed by Pierre (134.1), Brandon Valley (125), Aberdeen Central (120.1) and Custer (96).

Treyson Schultz won the boys long jump with a top mark of 21 feet, 5 inches, nearly a foot ahead of second place Greyson Schuetzle, of Pierre, who checked in at 20 feet, 7.25 inches. Schulz also had a third-place finish in the triple jump (40-4.25), which was won by Brandon Valley’s Wyatt Melcher (43-2.25)

The Kernels’ Mia Mullenmeister finished as the girls 400-meter champion in a time of 1:01.26, edging Mobridge-Pollock’s Ryli Thompson (1:01.86).

Lizzie Tyler took second place in the girls 100-meter dash (13.20), finishing only behind Pierre’s Kali Ringstmeyer (12.72). Brooke Bartscher was second in the girls 200-meter dash (27.86), only finishing behind Custer’s Jordyn Larsen (27.01). The Kernels’ Keyana Kelley was fifth in 28.61 seconds.

In the girls 4x200, Mitchell took second place in a time of 1:50.00, only behind Sturgis (1:48.72). Michell’s team included Carsyn Weich, Addie Siemsen, Mia Mullenmeister and Lainee Forst. Mitchell was also second in the 4x100 with Keyana Kelley, Ava Brannan, Lizzie Tyler and Brooke Bartscher on the track in a time of 51.60 seconds, second only to Pierre’s 50.73 seconds. Forst, Claire Hegg, Tyler and Carsyn Weich took third in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay (4:23.84).

In the girls pole vault, Mitchell had three top-eight finishes. Aubrey Gelderman took third place at 8 feet, 6 inches, while Kyanna Gropper was sixth at 8-0 and Kyra Gropper took seventh at 7-6. In the triple jump, Audrey Miller took seventh (32-3.5), while Denaesia Aldridge finished eighth (32-2).

In the girls 800, Emerson Smith earned a fourth-place finish for the Kernels in a time of 2:34.67. Smith also tied for seventh place in the girls jump with a top jump of 4 feet, 8 inches. Sidney Malde finished eighth in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.45).

On the boys side for MHS, Nathan McCormick took second place in the boys 100-meter dash (11.73), with Lukas Bennett claiming fourth (11.36). Custer’s Blake Boyster won the event in 10.93 seconds. McCormick was also second in the 200 (23.38), which was won by Boyster in 22.45 seconds, with Kernel senior Bryce Palmer taking sixth place (25.02).

In the boys 400, McCormick was fourth in 52.31 seconds, with teammate Alexier Padilla finishing in 52.99 and Jagger Tyler taking seventh (53.82). In the 300 hurdles, Palmer was fourth (41.70). McCormick was also eighth in the boys long jump (19-0.75).

The Mitchell boys 4x200-relay team of Bennett, Palmer, Padilla and Tyler finished fourth in 1:34.74. The Kernel foursome of Bennett, Connor Singrey, Padilla and Abe Gunnare was fourth in the 4x400 in 3:38.09.

In the 1,600-meter run, Hunter Patton earned a sixth-place finish in 4:55.49, while he finished seventh in the 3,200-meter race (10:50.54). Carter Harris finished in fifth place with a top jump of 12 feet in the boys pole vault.

Mitchell’s next action is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at Yankton for the First Dakota Relays.