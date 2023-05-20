Kernel softball closes regular season with home victory over Scoopers

MITCHELL — An 11-run first inning helped the Mitchell High School softball team close the regular season on Saturday with a home 15-5, six-inning victory over Sturgis at McWhirter Field.

The Kernels knocked around 13 hits and set the pace early in the game with their biggest inning of the season on MHS’ Senior Day, honoring its lone senior in Alyssa Magee in the team’s inaugural season.

Magee was part of the Kernels’ scoring outburst, as one of five MHS players to earn two hits, joined by Lauren Van Overschelde, Mallory Miedema, Macey Linke and Paige Vander Heiden. Magee, Van Overschelde, Delaney Degen and Miedema each scored two runs in the game. Miedema drove in three runs and Van Overschelde drove in a pair of runs.

Mitchell's Mady Thompson reaches up to catch a throw at first base from catcher Lauren Van Overschelde (not pictured) as Sturgis' Kadi Buckneberg (31) runs down the line during a high school softball game on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at McWhirter Field in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Pitcher Macey Linke kept the Scoopers at bay by scattering eight hits and four earned runs and striking out three for her second win of the season in the circle.

For the Scoopers (1-14), Kenadie Broderick had a pair of hits, including a double. Kaci Buckneberg also added two hits and Madalyn Arehart scored two runs. Bella Cramer was the losing pitcher, failing to record an out in the first inning and allowing eight hits, 10 runs (seven earned). Buckneberg threw the final 5 1/3 innings with five hits and three earned runs allowed with five strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell (5-13) awaits the SoDak 16 state-qualifying round on Tuesday, May 23, with the Kernels set to hit the road.

Mitchell's Lauren Van Overschelde (right) slides in safely as Sturgis' Carsyn Anderson attempts to apply a tag at second base during a high school softball game on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at McWhirter Field in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Stevens flies past Kernel softball

MITCHELL — Rapid City Stevens scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back in picking up a 16-2, five-inning high school softball victory over Mitchell on Friday at McWhirter Field.

Mitchell responded with two runs in the bottom half of the first inning, stringing together a pair of errors, a hit batter and an RBI groundout from Macey Linke to scratch out two runs. But Stevens kept adding to the line score, with two runs in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth inning. The Kernels committed four errors and allowed 13 hits.

Mallory Miedema took the loss in the circle, allowing four hits and five earned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched. Linke threw the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits, six earned runs and striking out three. Linke and Jasmine Dirkes had the lone hits for the Kernels, while Delaney Degen and Miedema each had runs scored.

The Raiders (9-6) had five extra-base hits, including three from Nieva Colicheski, who posted two doubles and a triple. She scored three times and drove in five runs, while Lainey Van Zee had three hits and drove in four runs. Sayde Hunt scored three times for Stevens from the leadoff spot. Van Zee controlled the game with her pitching, allowing two hits and two unearned runs in five innings of work, with six walks and eight strikeouts. The win was Stevens’ fourth in a row and the Raiders have averaged 18.5 runs per game in that span.