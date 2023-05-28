Kernel relays post season-ending surge at state meet in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — The Mitchell High School girls track relays kept getting better.

That was apparent on Saturday at Howard Wood Field in the Class AA state track meet, as Mitchell surged to second-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x100 relay broke its own school record for the third time in the last month, including for the second time at state. Sophomore Ava Brannan, junior Mia Mullenmeister and seniors Claire Hegg and Lizzie Tyler finished second in 49.82 seconds, only behind champion Rapid City Stevens (49.12).

Brannan had a stunned look on her face in the infield when she saw the Kernels’ earned second place before celebrating with her teammates.

“It’s surreal,” Brannan said. “We wanted it badly. The finish like this, it’s a reward for how well we’ve worked together all year.”

“It was all instincts,” Hegg said. “Everyone knew what to do. … This is a special group of girls and I’m just really proud of everyone. Especially considering I’m a senior, it’s a really special day.

The 4x400 team included sophomores Lainee Forst and Carsyn Weich, Mullenmeister and Tyler, finishing in a time of 4:01.43. That now ranks No. 2 all-time in Kernel history, only behind the efforts of Sarah Hoffman, Steph McGregor, Malisa Meyer and Jill Theeler in 1997 (3:59.64). In a month’s time, the relay foursome shaved 10 seconds off its relay time.

“We’ve been battling Spearfish a lot in the last year,” said Tyler, of her final Kernel race. “I knew I just had to give it everything I had because we have put in the work to have a great finish. I’m so proud of these girls.”

Mullenmeister got the baton in seventh place on the third leg of the 4x400-meter relay but then picked off a number of competitors to get to second place for the handoff to Tyler, who found herself in a battle in the final 100 meters with Spearfish for the second finishing position behind champion Brandon Valley (3:57.65).

"I love to chase," Mullenmeister. "So I had the girls in front of me and I just knew I could slowly pick them off, so that I could get Lizzie in the best position I could."

In both relays, Mitchell’s time was third-fastest across all classes.

The Mitchell boys relays were quieter than their girls counterparts for the weekend, but finished with a strong effort in the 4x400-meter relay. The group of Connor Singrey, Bryce Palmer, Jagger Tyler and Nathan McCormick took fifth place in a time of 3:25.93, while Alexier Padilla ran in the preliminaries in the relay. It was a season-best finish and now ranks No. 3 all-time in the event in MHS history.

A few Kernel seniors also capped their careers with top-eight individual finishes on Saturday. Brooke Bartscher finished eighth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.51 seconds. After two years of narrowly missing the podium in his signature 300-meter hurdles, Bryce Palmer took sixth in the race on Saturday in 41.80, including a great late effort at the finish line.

MHS coach Deb Thill was excited post-meet with the efforts of the Kernel teams.

“The relays were great, it was so exciting,” Thill said. “And we had personal-bests all over the place. Really proud of the entire team and the effort they put forth all weekend.”

Mitchell's Brooke Bartscher runs in the Class AA 200-meter dash during the South Dakota state track and field championships on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

All told, Mitchell finished with 17 points from the boys and 18 from the girls, for a total of 35. That was twice what they did at the 2022 meet, when the Kernel boys scored seven points and the girls scored nine. In 2021, the MHS teams combined for only 12 points.

Mitchell also brought 36 athletes to the state meet, which helped spread the workload for the athletes, particularly in the relays, and helping the Kernels have some more in the tank for the final day of competition.

“It made a huge difference,” Thill said. “The kids were talking on the bus ride over here (on Saturday) about how much better they felt going into Day 3 compared to last year. There’s no question that helped.”